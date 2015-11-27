Editor's Choice

Edition:
The "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon moves by people on balconies during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin poses for photo at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, November 26, 2015. Canada's China-born Miss World contestant Lin was stopped in Hong Kong on Thursday and denied permission to board a flight to the beauty pageant finals in China, a move she said was punishment for speaking out against human rights abuses in the country. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Members of the traditional Los Historiantes dance group perform during a welcoming ceremony for Catholic devotees known as "Cumpas", in the town of Cuishnahuat, El Salvador, November 26, 2015. The Catholic people of the El Balsamo mountain range meet in the village of Cuishnahuat in November to celebrate the 'friendship' between their respective patron saints in a ceremony that has been carried out for more than 300 years, according to the government. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas Y

A man who lives at Bakateyamba home for the destitute people, where Pope Francis will visit, rests in his room at Nalukolongo, near Uganda's capital Kampala, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 68th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An injured man, who according to witnesses was pushed from a moving vehicle, spits blood as he lies on the side of a road in Nairobi, Kenya, October 30, 2015. The man could hardly stand due to his injuries and appeared to be intoxicated. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A stranded Iranian migrant has his mouth sewed shut by a colleague during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week began filtering the flow, granting passage only to those fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kenyan army officers attend as Pope Francis leads a mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to house them. City officials say they had little choice but to use the church. In early November, workers removed the altar and dozens of chairs, replacing them with metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors pose for a photograph during the Enchanted Christmas event at the Forestry Commission's National Arboretum in Westonbirt, Tetbury, western England November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Migrants wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 26, 2015. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week began filtering the flow, granting passage only to those fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Omar Perez of Colombia's Santa Fe reacts after missed a chance against of Paraguay's Sportivo Luqueno during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Bogota November 25, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. European countries are stretched to their limits in the refugee crisis and cannot take in any more new arrivals, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was quoted as saying in a German newspaper on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Belgian police officer stands guard outside a school in central Brussels November 25, 2015. Brussels' schools re-opened on Wednesday after staying closed for two days following tight security measures linked to the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protestors including Lamon Reccord, 16, confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois November 25, 2015. Laquan McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police officer, in October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles T

The moon rises behind the Canadian landmark CN Tower, and the skyline of Toronto, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Pope Francis smiles as he walks next to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) in Nairobi, Kenya November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man looks at a road that was destroyed during battles between Ukrainian armed forces and Russian-backed separatists, in Donetsk, Ukraine November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A stranded Iranian woman embraces her daughter as hundreds of migrants line up during food distribution at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. European countries are stretched to their limits in the refugee crisis and cannot take in any more new arrivals, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was quoted as saying in a German newspaper on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

People help lift a horse who slipped pulling a cart, overloaded with sacks of onions, on outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

United States President Barack Obama, along with daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (R), attends the 68th annual pardoning of Thanksgiving turkey Abe (not pictured in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A man stops to look at a frozen handrail as he walks his dogs along the coastline, in Dalian, Liaoning province, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump in a Hpakant jade mine at Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man, who is handcuffed to his friend, gestures towards a police officer after the two were detained during a raid on a house where people were alleged to be selling illegal homemade alcohol in Dandora in Nairobi, Kenya, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

The windows of the Turkish embassy broken by protesters in reaction after a Russian war plane was shot down by Turkey, are pictured in Moscow, Russia November 25, 2015. Russians in Moscow responded on Wednesday to the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey the day before by pelting the Turkish embassy there with eggs and tomatoes and calling for retaliation against Turkey. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Andrei Terlikov, the head of the Ural Transport Machine Building Design Bureau, as they watch Russian infantry fighting vehicle with the Armata Universal Combat Platform and a T-14 Armata main battle tank at he Uralvagonzavod factory in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia November 25, 2015. Speaking on a trip to the Ural mountains city of Nizhny Tagil, Putin ordered the despatch of an advanced weapons system to Russia's Khmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

A woman walks past graffiti on a street during a demonstration to demand policies to prevent femicides on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25, 2015. The graffiti reads "Not another (woman) less". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

