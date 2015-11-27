Editor's Choice
Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 26, 2015. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) confirmed...more
Cuban migrant Rudy Correa hugs his daughters as they arrived safely into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, having crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle November 26, 2015. Scores of Cubans have come to shore at a remote outpost in...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his French counterpart Francois Hollande at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 26, 2015. French President Francois Hollande told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday world powers must build a...more
A general view of Yanjiao, Hebei province, China, November 13, 2015. Beijing, home to more than 21 million residents, is in the midst of launching itself into the centre of a mega-city where 110 million people will live, served by new links to the...more
A Moroccan migrant begs Macedonian police officers to let him cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the border between Greece and...more
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives for a Papal mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, addresses French farmers as she campaigns for the upcoming regional elections in a milk farm in Le...more
Members of the traditional Los Historiantes dance group perform during a welcoming ceremony for Catholic devotees known as "Cumpas", in the town of Cuishnahuat, El Salvador November 26, 2015. The Catholic people of the El Balsamo mountain range meet...more
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, as he works to repair it, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to...more
A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Refugees and migrants jump off a boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A newborn baby boy who was left in a manger at the Holy Child Jesus Church in the Queens borough of New York City is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by Father Christopher Ryan Heanue. The mother who left her newborn son in the manger...more
Migrants walk under rain after crossing the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 27, 2015. Macedonia, Serbia and other Balkan states have implemented a new policy to filter the flow by granting passage onwards toward...more
Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday...more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) gives field guidance at the Wonsan Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 27, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A visitor looks at the Sbarro Miglia concept car at the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
French President Francois Hollande sits in front of members of the French government, officials and guests during a ceremony to pay a national homage to the victims of the Paris attacks at Les Invalides monument in Paris, France, November 27, 2015....more
A stranded Iranian migrant on hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut, stands on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia during a rain storm near the Greek village of Idomeni November 27, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the...more
A 1,640-ft. (500-metre) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by...more
