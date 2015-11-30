Editor's Choice

Macedonian soldiers erect a barbed wire fence on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 29, 2015. Macedonia, along with other Balkan countries on the migrant route, began turning away "economic migrants" nearly two weeks ago, and earlier on Saturday, began building a barrier similar to that erected by Hungary on its southern border. But the Macedonian government said it had no intention of sealing its border completely. A government spokesman said the aim of the fence was "to direct the inflow of people towards the controlled points for their registration and humane treatment." REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

