Editor's Choice

Pictures | Thu Dec 3, 2015

Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand more work safety measures and against what they say is a covert privatisation of their sector, in Oviedo, northern Spain, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Members of the Sport Saber League practice light saber during a training session in Paris, November 10, 2015. Three "Star Wars" fans opened the French Academy of the Sport Saber League in September due to the increased interest in light saber fighting ahead of the upcoming "The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A woman looks at a mass of ice harvested from Greenland during an installation on Place du Pantheon for a project called Ice Watch Paris, in Paris, December 3, 2015. The World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) continues at Le Bourget near the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
People are silhouetted outside the Baur au Lac hotel where Swiss police arrested FIFA officials, in Zurich, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A spent cartridge lies on the ground as police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Holiday lights shine on the 83rd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A security personnel (R) tries to stop a man from swimming away after being caught swimming in the West Lake, which is a violation of the resort's regulations, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Defence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2015. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had proof that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his family were benefiting from the illegal smuggling of oil from Islamic State-held territory in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A tourist walks past wet clothes from Cuban migrants in La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. Republican presidential front-runner Trump said on Wednesday his plan for combating Islamic State militants involves targeting not just the group's fighters but also their families. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Passers-by (L) flee as a petrol bomb explodes among Greek riot police officers following brief clashes between police and protesters during a protest marking a 24-hour strike in Athens, Greece, December 3, 2015. Striking Greek workers will take to the streets on Thursday, disrupting transport, shutting schools and keeping ships docked at port in the second major protest against planned pension cuts in three weeks. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A Royal Air Force Tornado takes off from RAF Lossiemouth with the moon seen in the background, in Scotland, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of Russia award posthumously. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington in Washington December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California is shown in this aerial photo December 2, 2015. Gunmen opened fire on a holiday party on Wednesday at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 17 others, then fled the scene, triggering an intense manhunt and a shootoutout with police, authorities said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A stranded migrant boy plays with a ball at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers carry the remains of a woman found in a dump near downtown Bogota December 2, 2015. Colombian police arrested a man named Fredy Valencia, who confessed to killing seven women. Forensic officers have recovered four dismembered bodies and there are believed to be three more bodies buried in the landfill, authorities said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Prosthetic legs are displayed at the Orthopedic Center in Donetsk, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A squirrel stretches out on a heap of sacks filled with paddy at a grain market in Chandigarh, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) watch an elephant during their visit to a private wildlife sanctuary in Harare, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said on Monday. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A Cuban migrant shouts "Cuba" after arriving to the beach after crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle as tourist stand by in La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A French police officer escorts Australian environmental activists called Climate Guardian Angels during a demonstration as part of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Paris, France, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Anti-war protesters hug after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
