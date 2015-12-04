Editor's Choice

Stacks of guns are seen in a shipping container belonging to Brent Nicholson in Pageland, South Carolina, November 10, 2015. Inside Brent Nicholson's house, guns were everywhere: rifles and shotguns piled in the living room, halls and bedrooms; handguns littering tables and countertops. Outside, when sheriff's investigators rolled up the door on the pre-fab metal garage, more arms spilled out at their feet. The question of how one man amassed such a stockpile of guns arises just as there is renewed American soul-searching over the widespread availability of firearms in the wake of a series of mass shootings. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

