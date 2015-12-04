Editor's Choice

Edition:
United States
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. Authorities on Thursday were working to determine why Syed Rizwan Farook 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who had a 6-moth old daughter together, opened fire at a holiday party of his co-workers in Southern California, killing 14 people and wounding 17 in an attack that appeared to have been planned. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
President Barack Obama hugs Santa Claus as Muppet character Miss Piggy watches during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 4, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Thursday for two days to allow Palestinians on humanitarian grounds to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip, officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee girl cries after passing through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, in this picture taken on October 26, 2015.REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A hiker walks into a sea of fog over Lake Leman at the Tour de Gourze near Lausanne, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Marion (L) and Nikola (R), members of the Sport Saber League, pose with their light sabers in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. Three "Star Wars" fans opened the French Academy of the Sport Saber League in September 2015 due to the increase interest for light saber fighting and the upcoming movie "The Force Awakens" which will premier in Paris, December 16th, two days before its worldwide official release. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A woman takes pictures with her mobile phone at a building, which is made by half of a replica of the Qinian Hall of the Temple of the Heaven (R) and half of a western building, at a studio for productions of films and television shows on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
FIFA's acting president Issa Hayatou wipes his forehead during a news conference after a meeting of the Executive Committee at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
RAF personnel work on a British Tornado after it returned from a mission at RAF Akrotiri in southern Cyprus December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling of a marble bust of Cheney in the US Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand more work safety measures and against what they say is a covert privatisation of their sector, in Oviedo, northern Spain, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A man uses a binoculars at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 2, 2015. The Satmars, a strictly anti-Zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's escape from the holocaust, according to organizers. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
New Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan (C) joking resists while being escorted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A building is reflected on bonnets of cars as they queue in a traffic jam in central Kiev, Ukraine December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
An attendee reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. California shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, his wife and mother of his 6-month-old daughter, were killed in a shootout with police after the couple opened fire at the Inland Regional Center social services agency in the city of San Bernardino, killing 14 people. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A security personnel (R) tries to stop a man from swimming away after being caught swimming in the West Lake, which is a violation of the resort's regulations, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 1, 2015. Picture taken December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Baby sea turtle crawls to the sea after being released by tourists as part of a protection project in Cancun, August 12, 2015. Cancun's transformation in the 1970s from a small Caribbean fishing village into a strip of nightclubs and high-rise hotels has reduced biodiversity and polluted water resources as infrastructure struggles to keep up. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stacks of guns are seen in a shipping container belonging to Brent Nicholson in Pageland, South Carolina, November 10, 2015. Inside Brent Nicholson's house, guns were everywhere: rifles and shotguns piled in the living room, halls and bedrooms; handguns littering tables and countertops. Outside, when sheriff's investigators rolled up the door on the pre-fab metal garage, more arms spilled out at their feet. The question of how one man amassed such a stockpile of guns arises just as there is renewed American soul-searching over the widespread availability of firearms in the wake of a series of mass shootings. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Droplets of water fall from a melting ice block harvested from Greenland and installed on Place du Pantheon for a project called Ice Watch Paris, in Paris, France, December 3, 2015 as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) continues at Le Bourget near the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims reach out to touch the tomb of Imam al-Abbas located inside the Imam al-Abbas shrine to mark Arbaeen, in the holy city of Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed al-Husseini

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
