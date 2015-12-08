Edition:
Chinese artist Kong Ning walks in her costume made of hundreds of orange plastic blowing horns during her art performance raising awareness of the hazardous smog in front of the Drum tower in a historical part of Beijing on a very polluted day, December 7, 2015. Kong, whose works include themes related to China's air pollution problem, named her new performance "The Orange Horns Bride Marries the Blue Sky" and presented it dressed in orange, the color of the second highest pollution alert level issued again in Beijing as hazardous smog blankets the capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Chinese artist Kong Ning walks in her costume made of hundreds of orange plastic blowing horns during her art performance raising awareness of the hazardous smog in front of the Drum tower in a historical part of Beijing on a very polluted day, December 7, 2015. Kong, whose works include themes related to China's air pollution problem, named her new performance "The Orange Horns Bride Marries the Blue Sky" and presented it dressed in orange, the color of the second highest pollution alert level issued again in Beijing as hazardous smog blankets the capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic animals, animated cartoon characters with human characteristics, or �Furries�. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic animals, animated cartoon characters with human characteristics, or �Furries�. REUTERS/Jim Young
Women wearing masks and other residents dance during their daily exercise amid the heavy smog in Beijing, China December 7, 2015. China's capital on Monday issued its first ever "red alert" for pollution, as the city government warned that Beijing would be shrouded in heavy smog from Tuesday until Thursday. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Women wearing masks and other residents dance during their daily exercise amid the heavy smog in Beijing, China December 7, 2015. China's capital on Monday issued its first ever "red alert" for pollution, as the city government warned that Beijing would be shrouded in heavy smog from Tuesday until Thursday. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The city center is seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. Severe flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power for a second day. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
The city center is seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. Severe flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power for a second day. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Anti-Heathrow expansion activists at the 'Grow Heathrow' protest camp in the village of Sipson near Heathrow Airport, west London, Britain December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Anti-Heathrow expansion activists at the 'Grow Heathrow' protest camp in the village of Sipson near Heathrow Airport, west London, Britain December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. British police have declared a major incident in northern England after prolonged heavy rain caused widespread flooding and forced emergency services to evacuate residents from their homes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. British police have declared a major incident in northern England after prolonged heavy rain caused widespread flooding and forced emergency services to evacuate residents from their homes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lilian Tintori (centre L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates next to candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015. Venezuela's opposition won control of the legislature from the ruling Socialists for the first time in 16 years on Sunday, giving them a long-sought platform to challenge President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Lilian Tintori (centre L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates next to candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015. Venezuela's opposition won control of the legislature from the ruling Socialists for the first time in 16 years on Sunday, giving them a long-sought platform to challenge President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A petrol bomb explodes next to a riot police officer during clashes with hooded youth following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A petrol bomb explodes next to a riot police officer during clashes with hooded youth following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Police officers investigate a crime scene at Leytonstone underground station in east London, Britain, December 6, 2015. Police were called to reports of a number of people stabbed at the station in east London and a man threatening other people with a knife. One man was seriously injured and two sustained minor injuries, police said. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Police officers investigate a crime scene at Leytonstone underground station in east London, Britain, December 6, 2015. Police were called to reports of a number of people stabbed at the station in east London and a man threatening other people with a knife. One man was seriously injured and two sustained minor injuries, police said. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinian girls demonstrate their skills with AK-47 rifles as they attend a Hamas women's rally in Gaza City in support of Palestinian stabbing attacks against Israelis, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Palestinian girls demonstrate their skills with AK-47 rifles as they attend a Hamas women's rally in Gaza City in support of Palestinian stabbing attacks against Israelis, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team check the body of a Palestinian attacker at the scene in Jerusalem, December 6, 2015. A Palestinian rammed his car into a passerby, slightly injuring him, and then got out of the vehicle and stabbed another man, who suffered superficial wounds, before security forces shot the attacker dead, police said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team check the body of a Palestinian attacker at the scene in Jerusalem, December 6, 2015. A Palestinian rammed his car into a passerby, slightly injuring him, and then got out of the vehicle and stabbed another man, who suffered superficial wounds, before security forces shot the attacker dead, police said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People look at the wreckage of a car at the site of the a car bomb attack that killed the governor of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, December 6, 2015. Jaafar Mohammed Saad was killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber rammed his car into the governor's convoy in the western part of Aden city, residents and a local official said. REUTERS/Nasser Awad

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
People look at the wreckage of a car at the site of the a car bomb attack that killed the governor of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, December 6, 2015. Jaafar Mohammed Saad was killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber rammed his car into the governor's convoy in the western part of Aden city, residents and a local official said. REUTERS/Nasser Awad
Michael Read, director of Flight Operations from New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft Company, flies a Martin Jetpack during a demonstration at a water park in Shenzhen, China, December 6, 2015. KuangChi Science Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed Chinese company and investor of Martin Aircraft, will sell the flying machine in mainland China for 1.6 million yuan ($249,902), according to the company. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Michael Read, director of Flight Operations from New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft Company, flies a Martin Jetpack during a demonstration at a water park in Shenzhen, China, December 6, 2015. KuangChi Science Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed Chinese company and investor of Martin Aircraft, will sell the flying machine in mainland China for 1.6 million yuan ($249,902), according to the company. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A member of the Spanish Armed Forces gets his face covered by a giant Spanish flag as he helps raise it during a ceremony to mark the 37th anniversary of the 1978 Spanish constitution in Madrid, Spain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A member of the Spanish Armed Forces gets his face covered by a giant Spanish flag as he helps raise it during a ceremony to mark the 37th anniversary of the 1978 Spanish constitution in Madrid, Spain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man holds an umbrella to shield against snowfall as he rows a boat on the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A man holds an umbrella to shield against snowfall as he rows a boat on the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan man is seen through the cracked side window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
An Afghan man is seen through the cracked side window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Indigenous leaders from all over the world pray as they sail on the Seine near the Eiffel Tower during a gathering demanding true climate solutions, in Paris, December 6, 2015 as the climate change conference (COP21) continues at Le Bourget near the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Indigenous leaders from all over the world pray as they sail on the Seine near the Eiffel Tower during a gathering demanding true climate solutions, in Paris, December 6, 2015 as the climate change conference (COP21) continues at Le Bourget near the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, December 7, 2015. Venezuela's opposition won control of the legislature from the ruling Socialists for the first time in 16 years on Sunday, giving them a long-sought platform to challenge President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, December 7, 2015. Venezuela's opposition won control of the legislature from the ruling Socialists for the first time in 16 years on Sunday, giving them a long-sought platform to challenge President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran, December 6, 2015. The University of Tehran has developed a humanoid robot that weighs 98 kg. It can navigate uneven terrain and detect faces. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran, December 6, 2015. The University of Tehran has developed a humanoid robot that weighs 98 kg. It can navigate uneven terrain and detect faces. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
People look up as blue beams of light are projected during a vigil to remember the victims of a mass shooting in Montreal, Quebec, December 6, 2015. The vigil marked the 26th anniversary in which 14 women were killed by a lone gunman at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
People look up as blue beams of light are projected during a vigil to remember the victims of a mass shooting in Montreal, Quebec, December 6, 2015. The vigil marked the 26th anniversary in which 14 women were killed by a lone gunman at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles on the first night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles on the first night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, President-designate of COP21 (2ndR), United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) and Christiana Figueres (R), Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), hold apples marked with the logo of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) during a meeting at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, President-designate of COP21 (2ndR), United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) and Christiana Figueres (R), Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), hold apples marked with the logo of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) during a meeting at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Men fish during snowfall on a bank of the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Men fish during snowfall on a bank of the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
