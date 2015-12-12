Edition:
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, Bolivia December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the Andean highland region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado

A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, Bolivia December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, Bolivia December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the Andean highland region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning, is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, Canada December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning, is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, Canada December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning, is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, Canada December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video, released December 10, 2015 via Italian magazine L'Espresso, shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. The weekly magazine released video filmed by the Italian airforce during operations between December 5 and 8 in the skies above Iraq. Italian Predator drones were patrolling the skies above areas of Iraq controlled by the Islamic State, often delivering the locations for targets that will be hit by planes involved in the U.S.-led air strikes. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video, released December 10, 2015 via Italian magazine L'Espresso, shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. The weekly magazine released video filmed by the...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video, released December 10, 2015 via Italian magazine L'Espresso, shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. The weekly magazine released video filmed by the Italian airforce during operations between December 5 and 8 in the skies above Iraq. Italian Predator drones were patrolling the skies above areas of Iraq controlled by the Islamic State, often delivering the locations for targets that will be hit by planes involved in the U.S.-led air strikes. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine
A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, Iran December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, Iran December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, Iran December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. North Korea's State Merited Chorus and the Moranbong Band will perform at the National Grand Theatre in Beijing from Saturday to Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. North Korea's State Merited Chorus and the Moranbong Band will perform at the National Grand Theatre in Beijing...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. North Korea's State Merited Chorus and the Moranbong Band will perform at the National Grand Theatre in Beijing from Saturday to Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human rights" in Havana on Thursday and dissidents reported 100 arrests nationwide on U.N. Human Rights Day, when some Cubans seek to hold unauthorized demonstrations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human rights" in Havana on Thursday and dissidents reported 100 arrests nationwide on U.N. Human Rights Day, when some Cubans seek to hold unauthorized demonstrations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An aide hangs a presidential seal on the wall before President Obama arrives to sign the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An aide hangs a presidential seal on the wall before President Obama arrives to sign the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
An aide hangs a presidential seal on the wall before President Obama arrives to sign the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with airport staff as they await Syrian refugees to arrive at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 10, 2015. After months of promises and weeks of preparation, the first planeload of Syrian refugees was headed to Canada on Thursday, aboard a military plane to be met at Toronto's airport by Trudeau. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with airport staff as they await Syrian refugees to arrive at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 10, 2015. After months of promises and weeks of preparation, the...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with airport staff as they await Syrian refugees to arrive at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 10, 2015. After months of promises and weeks of preparation, the first planeload of Syrian refugees was headed to Canada on Thursday, aboard a military plane to be met at Toronto's airport by Trudeau. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian namesake enjoys more mundane pursuits: local politics, walking the family dog and a spot of embroidery. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but his Ukrainian namesake enjoys more mundane pursuits: local politics, walking the family dog and a spot of embroidery. The Ukrainian citizen, who has changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran for the post of local mayor in October, his political backers dressed as Stormtroopers. In his trademark black outfit, he is a regular sight around Odessa, a major port city on southern Ukraine's Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Demonstrators march during an anti-Islamophobia rally in Seattle, Washington, December 10, 2015. Several hundred showed up to demonstrate after the recent death of Hamza Warsame. The 16-year-old's death is being investigated by the Seattle Police Department. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Demonstrators march during an anti-Islamophobia rally in Seattle, Washington, December 10, 2015. Several hundred showed up to demonstrate after the recent death of Hamza Warsame. The 16-year-old's death is being investigated by the Seattle Police...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Demonstrators march during an anti-Islamophobia rally in Seattle, Washington, December 10, 2015. Several hundred showed up to demonstrate after the recent death of Hamza Warsame. The 16-year-old's death is being investigated by the Seattle Police Department. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
FBI agents pack up diving gear after searching in the water at Seccombe Lake Park, after last week's shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

FBI agents pack up diving gear after searching in the water at Seccombe Lake Park, after last week's shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
FBI agents pack up diving gear after searching in the water at Seccombe Lake Park, after last week's shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Nikolai Vasilyev, 62, dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10, 2015. Vasilyev, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace Academy, constructed the self-made water skis to travel on the water surface. The skis are made of plastic foam and the sticks are designed to propel him forward. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Nikolai Vasilyev, 62, dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10, 2015. Vasilyev, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace Academy,...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Nikolai Vasilyev, 62, dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10, 2015. Vasilyev, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace Academy, constructed the self-made water skis to travel on the water surface. The skis are made of plastic foam and the sticks are designed to propel him forward. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 10, 2015. Seven Kurdish militants and a policeman have been killed in four days of fighting in a southeastern Turkish province that has been under curfew all week, security sources said. Nusaybin, a district of Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin on the Syrian border, has been under curfew since Sunday. Eight policemen were also injured in the clashes. Eastern Turkey has suffered months of violence since a ceasefire with the Kurdish militant group PKK ended in July and the fighting shows little sign of tailing off. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 10, 2015. Seven Kurdish militants and a policeman have been killed...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 10, 2015. Seven Kurdish militants and a policeman have been killed in four days of fighting in a southeastern Turkish province that has been under curfew all week, security sources said. Nusaybin, a district of Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin on the Syrian border, has been under curfew since Sunday. Eight policemen were also injured in the clashes. Eastern Turkey has suffered months of violence since a ceasefire with the Kurdish militant group PKK ended in July and the fighting shows little sign of tailing off. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri waves after being sworn-in to office at the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri waves after being sworn-in to office at the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri waves after being sworn-in to office at the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Residents clear debris from their businesses as an excavator dredges the riverbed after it burst it's banks, flooding the village of Glenridding in North West England, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Residents clear debris from their businesses as an excavator dredges the riverbed after it burst it's banks, flooding the village of Glenridding in North West England, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Residents clear debris from their businesses as an excavator dredges the riverbed after it burst it's banks, flooding the village of Glenridding in North West England, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Uda Tarrabin (R) kisses his father Suliman after arriving home following 15 years in Egypt, in the Tarrabin tribe's village near Rahat in southern Israel, December 10, 2015. Egypt has freed Tarrabin, an Israeli-Arab held in its jails for 15 years on espionage charges in exchange for the release of two Egyptians held in Israel, Egyptian and Israeli officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Uda Tarrabin (R) kisses his father Suliman after arriving home following 15 years in Egypt, in the Tarrabin tribe's village near Rahat in southern Israel, December 10, 2015. Egypt has freed Tarrabin, an Israeli-Arab held in its jails for 15 years on...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Uda Tarrabin (R) kisses his father Suliman after arriving home following 15 years in Egypt, in the Tarrabin tribe's village near Rahat in southern Israel, December 10, 2015. Egypt has freed Tarrabin, an Israeli-Arab held in its jails for 15 years on espionage charges in exchange for the release of two Egyptians held in Israel, Egyptian and Israeli officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Phyongchon Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Phyongchon Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Phyongchon Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron looks on during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron looks on during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron looks on during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage in San Bernardino. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage in San Bernardino. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Mr. Houcine Abassi, with the diploma and medallion at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 2015. The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet was awarded the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB scanpix

Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Mr. Houcine Abassi, with the diploma and medallion at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 2015. The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet was awarded the 2015...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Mr. Houcine Abassi, with the diploma and medallion at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 2015. The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet was awarded the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB scanpix
People look on as a car is stuck after falling into a stairs of an underpass, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, December 9, 2015. The driver, surnamed Yang, in her 30s, backed the car into the underpass entrance on Wednesday by mistaking the accelerator as the brake. No one was injured during the accident, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

People look on as a car is stuck after falling into a stairs of an underpass, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, December 9, 2015. The driver, surnamed Yang, in her 30s, backed the car into the underpass entrance on Wednesday by mistaking the...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
People look on as a car is stuck after falling into a stairs of an underpass, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, December 9, 2015. The driver, surnamed Yang, in her 30s, backed the car into the underpass entrance on Wednesday by mistaking the accelerator as the brake. No one was injured during the accident, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the highland Andean region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the highland Andean region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a protest against the private system of pension fund administrators in Santiago, Chile, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a protest against the private system of pension fund administrators in Santiago, Chile, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a protest against the private system of pension fund administrators in Santiago, Chile, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Rebel fighters and civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria, December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs on Wednesday under a rare local truce in Syria's nearly five-year conflict that will shore up government control over the city. The rebels and their families are being moved to insurgent-held areas of the northwest near the Turkish border under the deal. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters and civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria, December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs on Wednesday under a...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Rebel fighters and civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria, December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs on Wednesday under a rare local truce in Syria's nearly five-year conflict that will shore up government control over the city. The rebels and their families are being moved to insurgent-held areas of the northwest near the Turkish border under the deal. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
