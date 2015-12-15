Edition:
Chinese paramilitary guards stand on the stairs after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces leaves the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Chinese paramilitary guards stand on the stairs after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces leaves the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Chinese paramilitary guards stand on the stairs after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces leaves the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Israeli man stands next to the scene where a motorist rammed into a bus stop, injuring at least nine people before he was shot dead, according to Israeli police, in Jerusalem December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli man stands next to the scene where a motorist rammed into a bus stop, injuring at least nine people before he was shot dead, according to Israeli police, in Jerusalem December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
An Israeli man stands next to the scene where a motorist rammed into a bus stop, injuring at least nine people before he was shot dead, according to Israeli police, in Jerusalem December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An artist's rendering of what the next generation U.S. fighter jet might look like is seen in this handout photo provided by Northrop Grumman Corporation, December 12, 2015. The Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget request will include $12 billion to $15 billion to fund war gaming, experimentation and the demonstration of new technologies aimed at ensuring a continued military edge over China and Russia, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Northrop Grumman Corp/Handout via Reuters

An artist's rendering of what the next generation U.S. fighter jet might look like is seen in this handout photo provided by Northrop Grumman Corporation, December 12, 2015. The Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget request will include $12 billion to $15...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
An artist's rendering of what the next generation U.S. fighter jet might look like is seen in this handout photo provided by Northrop Grumman Corporation, December 12, 2015. The Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget request will include $12 billion to $15 billion to fund war gaming, experimentation and the demonstration of new technologies aimed at ensuring a continued military edge over China and Russia, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Northrop Grumman Corp/Handout via Reuters
Activists hold a protest and vigil against gun violence on the third anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Activists hold a protest and vigil against gun violence on the third anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Activists hold a protest and vigil against gun violence on the third anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Aerial view of the overturned bus which crashed in Argentina's northern province of Salta, December 14, 2015. A bus carrying Argentine border patrol officers crashed into a ravine in Salta on Monday, killing at least 43 people, while nine were being treated for injuries, provincial emergency official Francisco Marinaro told local television. REUTERS/Javier Corbalan

Aerial view of the overturned bus which crashed in Argentina's northern province of Salta, December 14, 2015. A bus carrying Argentine border patrol officers crashed into a ravine in Salta on Monday, killing at least 43 people, while nine were being...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Aerial view of the overturned bus which crashed in Argentina's northern province of Salta, December 14, 2015. A bus carrying Argentine border patrol officers crashed into a ravine in Salta on Monday, killing at least 43 people, while nine were being treated for injuries, provincial emergency official Francisco Marinaro told local television. REUTERS/Javier Corbalan
A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The city of London, as the largest financial services and banking center in Europe, is no exception. Silhouettes of cranes pepper the horizon and buildings shoot skywards. Amid all this change there appears to be one constant: over 50 churches and other places of worship remain in the Square Mile. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The city of London, as the largest financial services...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The city of London, as the largest financial services and banking center in Europe, is no exception. Silhouettes of cranes pepper the horizon and buildings shoot skywards. Amid all this change there appears to be one constant: over 50 churches and other places of worship remain in the Square Mile. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition stand on the roof of a building as they participate in a concert to celebrate their victory in the election last Sunday, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition stand on the roof of a building as they participate in a concert to celebrate their victory in the election last Sunday, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition stand on the roof of a building as they participate in a concert to celebrate their victory in the election last Sunday, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, reacts after results in the second-round the regional elections are announced in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, reacts after results in the second-round the regional elections are announced in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, reacts after results in the second-round the regional elections are announced in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Palestinian man stands atop the roof of his house, that was damaged by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in the summer of 2014, on a rainy day, east of Gaza City December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man stands atop the roof of his house, that was damaged by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in the summer of 2014, on a rainy day, east of Gaza City December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A Palestinian man stands atop the roof of his house, that was damaged by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in the summer of 2014, on a rainy day, east of Gaza City December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The name tags of volonteers stick on a locker in a refugee shelter of Germany's charity organisation Arbeiter Samariter Bund ASB in Berlin, Germany, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The name tags of volonteers stick on a locker in a refugee shelter of Germany's charity organisation Arbeiter Samariter Bund ASB in Berlin, Germany, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
The name tags of volonteers stick on a locker in a refugee shelter of Germany's charity organisation Arbeiter Samariter Bund ASB in Berlin, Germany, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A protester flashes a victory sign as he holds Polish and EU flags during an anti-government demonstration in front of PiS (Law and Justice) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's house in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2015. Anti-government protesters gathered outside Kaczynski's house on the anniversary of the imposition of a 1981 martial law, imitating an annual anti-communist gathering that had taken place outside the house of General Wojciech Jaruzelski, who had imposed the martial law, while he was alive. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A protester flashes a victory sign as he holds Polish and EU flags during an anti-government demonstration in front of PiS (Law and Justice) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's house in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2015. Anti-government protesters gathered...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A protester flashes a victory sign as he holds Polish and EU flags during an anti-government demonstration in front of PiS (Law and Justice) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's house in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2015. Anti-government protesters gathered outside Kaczynski's house on the anniversary of the imposition of a 1981 martial law, imitating an annual anti-communist gathering that had taken place outside the house of General Wojciech Jaruzelski, who had imposed the martial law, while he was alive. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Demonstrators attend a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators attend a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Demonstrators attend a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Supporters hold signs and cheer as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Supporters hold signs and cheer as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Supporters hold signs and cheer as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles on the eighth and last night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles on the eighth and last night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles on the eighth and last night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Lebanon's Hezbollah member reacts as he carries with others the coffin of his comrade, Mohamad Sfawi, who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, during his funeral in Qnarit village, southern Lebanon, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Lebanon's Hezbollah member reacts as he carries with others the coffin of his comrade, Mohamad Sfawi, who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, during his funeral in Qnarit village, southern Lebanon, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A Lebanon's Hezbollah member reacts as he carries with others the coffin of his comrade, Mohamad Sfawi, who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, during his funeral in Qnarit village, southern Lebanon, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while covered with the Brazilian flag in front of riot police as he takes a picture of them during a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator wears a mask depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while covered with the Brazilian flag in front of riot police as he takes a picture of them during a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while covered with the Brazilian flag in front of riot police as he takes a picture of them during a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, waves from her car as she leaves the polling station after casting her ballot in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, waves from her car as she leaves the polling station after casting her ballot in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, waves from her car as she leaves the polling station after casting her ballot in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Men search for belongings at a site hit by missiles in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men search for belongings at a site hit by missiles in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Men search for belongings at a site hit by missiles in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party member and candidate for National Front in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region, delivers a speech after results in the second-round regional elections in Marseille, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party member and candidate for National Front in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region, delivers a speech after results in the second-round regional elections in Marseille, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party member and candidate for National Front in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region, delivers a speech after results in the second-round regional elections in Marseille, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A participant peeks from his costume before the start of the the annual London Pantomime Horse Race in Greenwich, Britain December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A participant peeks from his costume before the start of the the annual London Pantomime Horse Race in Greenwich, Britain December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A participant peeks from his costume before the start of the the annual London Pantomime Horse Race in Greenwich, Britain December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Eiffel Tower is engulfed in fog early morning in Paris, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel Tower is engulfed in fog early morning in Paris, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
The Eiffel Tower is engulfed in fog early morning in Paris, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media reported Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chief of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, saying that at least five Congress activists suffered burns on Monday during the protest against the central government, accusing it of a "vendetta" against the Gandhi family by launching court cases against them. REUTERS/Stringer

Activists from India's main opposition Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media reported Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chief of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, saying that at least five Congress activists suffered burns on Monday during the protest against the central government, accusing it of a "vendetta" against the Gandhi family by launching court cases against them. REUTERS/Stringer
Anas Francis is reunited with his cousin Syrian refugee Laila Beylouneh, 13, at the Welcome Centre in Montreal, Quebec, December 12, 2015. The second military airlift of refugees arrived in Montreal on Saturday, and will see a total of 10,000 resettled by year-end and an additional 15,000 by the end of February, fulfilling the Canadian government's pledge to accept 25,000. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Anas Francis is reunited with his cousin Syrian refugee Laila Beylouneh, 13, at the Welcome Centre in Montreal, Quebec, December 12, 2015. The second military airlift of refugees arrived in Montreal on Saturday, and will see a total of 10,000...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Anas Francis is reunited with his cousin Syrian refugee Laila Beylouneh, 13, at the Welcome Centre in Montreal, Quebec, December 12, 2015. The second military airlift of refugees arrived in Montreal on Saturday, and will see a total of 10,000 resettled by year-end and an additional 15,000 by the end of February, fulfilling the Canadian government's pledge to accept 25,000. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other animals for the fur trade. China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter, according to state media. REUTERS/William Hong

A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other animals for the fur trade. China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter, according to state media. REUTERS/William Hong
An aerial view shows visitors walking in a maze, at a tourist resort in Zunyi, Guizhou province, China, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows visitors walking in a maze, at a tourist resort in Zunyi, Guizhou province, China, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
An aerial view shows visitors walking in a maze, at a tourist resort in Zunyi, Guizhou province, China, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl watches a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A girl watches a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A girl watches a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with members of Italian episcopal conference (CEI) in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with members of Italian episcopal conference (CEI) in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with members of Italian episcopal conference (CEI) in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Men dressed as 'Krampuss' prepare to parade at Munich's Christmas market, December 13, 2015. Young single men will wear the traditional attires known as 'Krampusse', consisting of animal skins and masks, with large cow-bells to make loud and frightening noises and parade through the city. They follow 'Saint Nicholas' from house to house in December each year to bring luck to the good and punish the idle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Men dressed as 'Krampuss' prepare to parade at Munich's Christmas market, December 13, 2015. Young single men will wear the traditional attires known as 'Krampusse', consisting of animal skins and masks, with large cow-bells to make loud and...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Men dressed as 'Krampuss' prepare to parade at Munich's Christmas market, December 13, 2015. Young single men will wear the traditional attires known as 'Krampusse', consisting of animal skins and masks, with large cow-bells to make loud and frightening noises and parade through the city. They follow 'Saint Nicholas' from house to house in December each year to bring luck to the good and punish the idle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
