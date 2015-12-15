A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The city of London, as the largest financial services...more

A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The city of London, as the largest financial services and banking center in Europe, is no exception. Silhouettes of cranes pepper the horizon and buildings shoot skywards. Amid all this change there appears to be one constant: over 50 churches and other places of worship remain in the Square Mile. REUTERS/Toby Melville

