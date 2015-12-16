St Paul's Cathedral is seen refracted in raindrops on a metal plaque following heavy rainfall in the City of London, Britain December 15, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The City of London, as the largest financial...more

St Paul's Cathedral is seen refracted in raindrops on a metal plaque following heavy rainfall in the City of London, Britain December 15, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The City of London, as the largest financial services and banking centre in Europe, is no exception. Silhouettes of cranes pepper the horizon and buildings shoot skywards. Amid all this change there appears to be one constant: over 50 churches and other places of worship remain in the Square Mile. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close