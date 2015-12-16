Editor's Choice
Star Wars collector James Burns, 44, poses for a photograph with some of his collection in London December 2, 2015. He said "I've met so many wonderful people, all over the world. It's a wonderful community of like-minded people with an interest in...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) reacts to a comment from Ben Carson (L) and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. Using heavy earth-excavators and explosives, miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in recent months, in a rush to...more
Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Hypsiboas crepitans frog is pictured at a terrarium in Caracas, Venezuela November 30, 2015. Venezuelan frogs and toads are in critical danger due to climate change as rising temperatures complicate reproduction and spread a deadly fungus, say...more
People interact with the "joyful" room at the Museum of Feelings, a pop-up installation in New York, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai wipes her eyes as she listens to a speech at a Poppies for Peace in Peshawar event to mark the 2014 Taliban attack on the Peshawar Army Public School, in Birmingham, Britain, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man cycles past a house decorated as a Christmas present in Scholar Green, northern Britain, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Baseball player Alexei Ramirez poses for photos in Havana, Cuba December 15, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour that arrived in Havana on Tuesday in an unprecedented act of baseball diplomacy....more
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. as it blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President Barack Obama leaves with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) after delivering a statement on the counter-Islamic State campaign at the Pentagon in Washington, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons at a gathering to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An ice covered entrance door to the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. Two consignments of crop seeds will be deposited next year in a "doomsday vault" built in an...more
A woman wearing a face mask stands on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog in Shanghai, China, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese Paramilitary guards stand on the stairs after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces leaves the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 14, 2015....more
Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) secretary general Peter Tauber and German Chancellor and leader of the CDU Angela Merkel vote on a resolution about refugees at the CDU party congress in Karlsruhe, Germany December 14, 2015. Merkel promised...more
Migrants, who were stranded between Greece and Macedonia, rest next to placards hung on a metal fence, outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro, in Athens, Greece, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands beneath a banner as she is introduced before addressing the 2015 National Immigrant Integration Conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more
An Israeli man stands next to the scene where a motorist rammed into a bus stop, injuring at least nine people before he was shot dead, according to Israeli police, in Jerusalem December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The City of London, as the largest financial services...more
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media...more
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man carries buckets to fill water from Sardaryab River to wash his fish shop near by in Charsadda, near Peshawar, Pakistan, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series joke with an elevator operator during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador...more
Labourers unload sacks of rice from a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2015. India's wholesale prices fell for a 13th straight month in November, but a sharp pickup in food prices and a pending wage hike for millions of...more
A masked Palestinian boy wearing the headband of Hamas's armed wing takes part in a rally marking the 28th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in the Manhattan borough of New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dante Cicerone, 15, (R) and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People are seen in silhouette exercising under the fog covered Manhattan Bridge in New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
St Paul's Cathedral is seen refracted in raindrops on a metal plaque following heavy rainfall in the City of London, Britain December 15, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The City of London, as the largest financial...more
