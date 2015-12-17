Editor's Choice
A worker with his face covered rests on a tarpaulin at a construction site of a residential complex in Bengaluru, India December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic...more
Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the case of Baltimore police Officer...more
The mother of Uzair, an Army Public School victim, touches his picture in a gallery of the victims at a ceremony on the anniversary of the Taliban attack on the school in Peshawar, Pakistan December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Muthanna Islamic Movement members inspect what they say is a Russian-made military surveillance drone which they claimed to have shot down in Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Enthusiasts, one wearing a Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball...more
The interior of a room is pictured at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons...more
Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protester outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A Maryland judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the trial of the first of six Baltimore police officers charged in the death...more
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Chris Christie, former Governor Jeb Bush and businessman Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada...more
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. as it blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more
Star Wars collector James Burns, 44, poses for a photograph with some of his collection in London December 2, 2015. He said "I've met so many wonderful people, all over the world. It's a wonderful community of likeminded people with an interest in...more
Lindt Cafe siege survivor Marcia Mikhael is embraced during a memorial ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of the Sydney cafe siege, in Martin Place, Australia, December 15, 2015. Australia marks one year since 18 people were taken hostage...more
A dog is reflected in the water of a fountain as it runs by a Ferris wheel on the place Massena as part of Christmas holiday season illuminations in Nice, France, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his children from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons at a gathering to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai wipes her eyes as she listens to a speech at a Poppies for Peace in Peshawar event to mark the 2014 Taliban attack on the Peshawar Army Public School, in Birmingham Britain, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A view of a coastal Pigcale village hit by Typhoon Melor, in Legazpi city, Albay province in the Philippines December 15, 2015. Wide areas of the central Philippines were plunged into darkness on Tuesday as powerful typhoon Melor barreled into the...more
The Gemini Observatory projects a laser as the night sky and artificial light of the city are seen at the Cerro Las Campanas, on the outskirts of La Serena, Chile, November 13, 2011 in this handout photo provided by Gemini Observatory/AURA, December...more
Star Wars fans Chris Pellitteri, 45, (Scout Trooper) with his wife Christine, 36, (Royal Guard) son Jay, 8, (Stormtrooper) and daughter Lily, 6, (Ewok) pose for a photo at their home in Rancho Cucamonga, California December 10, 2015. Chris saw Star...more
Labourers pull a pontoon to construct a temporary bridge for the Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in Allahabad, India, December 15, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of Hindu...more
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus (L), shakes hands with his teammate, dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, as they climb to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in some drumming 'music therapy' as she attends the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party at Anna Freud Centre, in London, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) reacts to a comment from Dr. Ben Carson (L) and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman wearing a face mask stands on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog in Shanghai, China, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes his eyes after speaking during the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report in Ottawa, Canada, December 15, 2015. Trudeau pledged to work toward full reconciliation with Canadian...more
A miner injects heroin at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 29, 2015. Narcotics addiction is rife among the gem scavengers or "handpickers" who flock to the northern township of Hpakant, producer of some of the...more
An ice covered entrance door to the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. Two consignments of crop seeds will be deposited next year in a "doomsday vault" built in an...more
People celebrate as they become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives Museum in Washington December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant boy runs while holding a balloon outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers at a warehouse move a crate after the building's roof was torn off during a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
