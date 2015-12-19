Editor's Choice

Edition:
White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Star Wars Stormtroopers wait for Star Wars Robot R2-D2 (L) to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington December 18, 2015. The Star Wars characters were at the White House for a private screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" which was shown to first lady Michelle Obama and Gold Star Families. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A young girl (L) reacts as a man helps up the Rev. Jesse Jackson after he tripped over a cable and fell to the floor while arriving to address graduates at the winter commencement exercises at Morgan State University in Baltimore, December 18, 2015. Jackson was uninjured from the fall and went on to address the graduates as planned. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A Palestinian protester wearing a Santa Claus costume stands in front of a section of the Israeli barrier during an anti-Israel protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry yawns while he attends a Security Council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in Britain. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a bilateral meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (unseen) at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool

Actor John Field poses for a photograph as he gets dressed as Santa Claus at a Christmas grotto, London, Britain December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015, and handed out by Kensington Palace December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jelf/Handout

A migrant boy carries blankets as refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A truck carrying tomatoes is pictured on its side after an accident along Enugu road, Nigeria December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The interior of the ship's bridge on the yacht Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, Croatia December 16, 2015. Rijeka announced plans to convert the yacht Galeb used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito into a floating museum moored in the city's harbor. Now in disrepair, the 117-metre ship was an iconic symbol of luxury and used by Tito from the 1950s until his death in 1980 to entertain world leaders and celebrities, including the likes of Khruschev, Gaddafi, Indira Gandhi, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried Poopo lakebed in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, December 17, 2015. Lake Poopo in Bolivia, the Andean nation's formerly second largest after the famed Titicaca, has dried up entirely. With the water now gone, animals have died off in the millions, according to studies. And the local families, having lost much of their sustenance, have been forced to migrate. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman is comforted by Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez, one of the four leading candidates for Spain's national election, as she cries at the end of an election campaign rally in Torremolinos, southern Spain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man dressed as a character from Star Wars enters the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counter terrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. Standing with the President (L-R) are: Nicholas Rasmussen, Director, National Counterterrorism Center, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, James Clapper, Director, Office of National Intelligence, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary John Kerry, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and James Comey, Director, Federal Bureau of Investigations. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (R) at the start of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, December 17, 2015. EU leaders are due to discuss on the migrant crisis and Cameron's demands for reform of the bloc ahead of a referendum he plans to hold by the end of 2017 on Britain's continued memebership. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Private housing blocks are seen in Hong Kong, China December 15, 2015. Hong Kong is bracing for greater economic challenges as the prospect of a new cycle of interest rate rises drives fears of capital outflows that could put further pressure on the Asian financial hub. Hong Kong's property market, which has seen prices more than double since 2008, had already slowed in anticipation of a local rate hike, and analysts say a further slowdown will depend on China, which is facing its weakest growth in 25 years. Picture taken December 15. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Swimmers jump off a jetty to escape the summer heat at Henley Beach, west of Adelaide, December 17, 2015. Australia's Bureau of Meterology recorded a temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in the Adelaide area on Thursday. REUTERS/Ben Macmahon/AAP

Martin Shkreli (C), chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs the U.S. Federal Court after an arraignment following him being charged in a federal indictment filed in Brooklyn relating to his management of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc. in New York December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 2015. Ingram lost her job, and soon afterwards her partner Renee lost her job. "It got (to) the point where we couldn't get a job fast enough and we lost our apartment," Ingram said. "Coming here, we really like it, being outside especially, we feel safe. We wish we would have known about it sooner." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man dressed as Santa Claus waits to have his photo taken with people at Lake Malecon in Managua, Nicaragua December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

An aircraft comes in to land over a car park at Gatwick Airport in southern Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A woman looks out from her umbrella as she walks pass a huge Christmas tree on a rainy afternoon in Washington, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A baby lies in a neonatal unit in a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 8, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A general view is seen of the unsanctioned homeless tent encampment Nickelsville in Seattle, Washington October 8, 2015. At homeless encampments from Seattle, Washington state to Las Cruces, New Mexico, residents live away from the dangers of life on the streets, saying the stability helps them work towards their goals. Despite a shortage of affordable housing for the poor and budget constraints on social welfare programmes, many U.S. cities have clamped down on tent cities in the past few years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lana Lecash, 21-months old, reacts during a visit to meet actor John Field, dressed as Santa Claus, at a Christmas grotto at the Wetland Centre in London, Britain, December 5, 2015. When Father Christmas is not at home with the reindeer preparing for his big sleigh-ride, he likes to play practical jokes on the children who visit him asking for presents. Field, 66, a former teacher turned actor, has taken on the role of Santa for the past 12 years. "I'm playing a part but it is one of the most truthful parts I can play," he says. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Moviegoers wait before the first showing of the movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" outside a movie theater in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Andrew Porters kneels in front of Caroline Ritter from Australia during their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A man riding a truck yawns in Beijing, China, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume performs during an event celebrating the upcoming Christmas holiday at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Paratroopers from the Qatari armed forces take part in Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Adriano De Souza of Brazil competes to win the World Surfing League World Title at the Billabong Pipe Masters, in Haleiwa on Oahu island, Hawaii, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kell Cestari-WSL/Handout

