The two sides of a new 100-rouble ($1.41) banknote, depicting a memorial to sunken ships in the port of Sevastopol and the Swallow's Nest, a cliff top castle near Yalta, are seen in this handout image provided by the Russian central bank December 23, 2015. Russia on Wednesday issued the new banknote dedicated to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed last year, in a move likely to anger Kiev which says it wants the territory back. REUTERS/Press-service of the Russian central bank/Handout via Reuters

