Workers remove the carcass of a whale on Strand Beach, near Cape Town, December 23, 2015. The South African beach, popular with Christmas holidaymakers, has been closed until the carcass of the beached whale is removed amid concerns its blood may attract sharks, the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday. Local media described it as a humpback whale measuring over 14 metres (46 feet) in length and said two sharks had been spotted in the area. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

