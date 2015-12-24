Edition:
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. McBride was one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Doug Curran

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A woman poses for a picture in front of a Christmas illumination at the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul, South Korea, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims on Thursday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (Mawlid al-Nabawi) or the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Russian honour guards march as they wait for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Mexican guest worker stands on a carnival game while waiting for the opening of the Halifax County Fair in South Boston, Virginia October 6, 2015. To match Special Report WORKERS-CARNIVAL/ REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
The 19-year-old survivor is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A driver of a mobile shop from the Belarussian Republican Union of Consumer Societies dressed as Father Frost, equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a woman to carry products she bought on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, December 23, 2015. Belarussian Republican Union of Consumer Societies uses mobile shops to deliver products 2-3 times in a week to villages without stationary shops. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Myanmar migrant worker Zaw Lin (L) and Win Zaw Htun arrive at the Koh Samui provincial court in Koh Samui, Thailand, December 24, 2015. A Thai judge will announce the verdict against the two Myanmar migrant workers accused of killing two British tourists at the end of last year, following a trial that has been mired in controversy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A man wears a monkey mask as a disguise as he receives a cheque of over 110 million yuan ($17 million) after winning a lottery jackpot in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
The Washington Monument is seen beyond a heavy fog clinging to the Potomac River as a cyclist makes his way along a riverbank path in Washington December 23, 2015. Unseasonably warm and rainy weather has created foggy conditions along the eastern seaboard, causing many holiday travel delays. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Workers remove the carcass of a whale on Strand Beach, near Cape Town, December 23, 2015. The South African beach, popular with Christmas holidaymakers, has been closed until the carcass of the beached whale is removed amid concerns its blood may attract sharks, the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday. Local media described it as a humpback whale measuring over 14 metres (46 feet) in length and said two sharks had been spotted in the area. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Chung Sang-hoon talks to his daughter and son at their apartment in Seoul, South Korea, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group of residents of Mare slums complex that distributes donated toys to children of the community. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Migrants Sulaiman Touba, 16, from Syria and his cousin Ali Khalil, 20, decorate a Christmas tree in their living room of a refugee camp in Eichenau near Munich, Germany, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Black Lives Matter protesters chant slogans at the Mall of America light rail station in Bloomington, Minnesota December 23, 2015. Demonstrations by Black Lives Matter to protest police killings of black men took place in Minnesota and California on Wednesday, a day the activist group dubbed "Black Xmas" to show it could impact the economy on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A family member cries as she watches the arrival of bodies of victims of the sunken ferry Marina Baru, at the Shiva hospital in Wajo, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, December 23, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yusran Uccang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Saudi women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A giant inflatable Santa Claus is set up on a glass bridge during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming Christmas, at Shiniuzhai tourist resort in Yueyang, Hunan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches maneuvers between KPA large combined units 526 and 671 at undisclosed location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 24, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
People carry a coffin with a pig inside, while walking through the lines of law enforcement officers during a protest by farmers and their supporters against possible changes in the state budget and tax regulations in the agricultural sector, currently considered by the authorities, outside the parliament headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Suwarni, 34, wife of Indonesian militant leader Santoso, poses for a picture in front of her house in Poso, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province, December 19, 2015. Indonesian forces are mobilizing for a manhunt in steamy jungles on the far-flung island of Sulawesi to flush Santoso, the country's most-wanted man, from his hideout and deal a pre-emptive blow to Islamic State. REUTERS/Kanupriya Kapoor

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Rescuers sleep among the debris of collapsed buildings during a break of rescue operations after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A man dressed as Father Frost, equivalent of Santa Claus, gives a present to a boy on the eve of Christmas in a burn unit of a hospital in Minsk, Belarus December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
