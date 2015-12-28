Editor's Choice
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of...more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. A U.S.-backed alliance of...more
Members of Red Noses Clowndoctors entertains migrants before their departure to Austria at a registration center in Dobova, Slovenia, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man sits near houses partially submerged in flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the...more
Goyo, an eight-month-old mini pig, plays with a dog in Mexico City, December 21, 2015. Mini pigs can grow to about 30 kg (66.1 lbs) in weight and about 35 cm (1.1 ft) in height, according to the company Mini Pigs Mexico. The company says that the...more
A Sarajevo TV tower is seen as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 27, 2015. With severe air pollution affecting the cities nestled among the mountains, the authorities have declared the first level of preparedness, advising the...more
Syrian refugee boys pose as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry December 25, 2015, shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting militants' vehicles, which, according to the ministry, carried oil, at an unknown location in Syria....more
Graffiti saying "justice" partially seen above flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the...more
Fighters of the pro-government Popular Resistance Committees militia carry a cannon as they transport it in parts to Yemen's southwestern war-torn city of Taiz December 26, 2015. Picture taken December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists react as they walk above a tea plantation in Enshi, Hubei province, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of two bomb explosions in the Syrian city of Homs, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on December 28, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
People skate on a lake at Taoranting Park during a hazy day, in Beijing, China, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birthday in Aleppo, Syria December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A bubble breaks on a child during a warm day in Central Park, New York December 25, 2015. Much of the U.S. East Coast could see record high temperatures on Christmas Day and through the weekend even as a major winter storm looms for the southern...more
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Swimmers prepare to take part in the annual Christmas Day Peter Pan Cup handicap race in the Serpentine River, in Hyde Park, London, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The full moon is pictured trough Christmas lights decoration in Skopje, Macedonia, December 25, 2015. The full moon is the last of the year, and is the first to occur on Christmas Day since 1977 - and there won't be another until 2034. REUTERS/Ognen...more
Next Slideshows
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.