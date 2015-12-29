Edition:
Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex with her boyfriend, according to local media. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, where Islamic law is implemented, according to local media. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex...more

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex with her boyfriend, according to local media. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, where Islamic law is implemented, according to local media. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. Under the deal, the fighters from the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group and other local Syrian rebel factions holed up in Zabadani for months have been promised safe passage to Beirut airport and then on to Turkey. At the same time, families and fighters in two besieged Shi'ite towns in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib were heading to Turkey and were then due to fly to Beirut. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border...more

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. Under the deal, the fighters from the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group and other local Syrian rebel factions holed up in Zabadani for months have been promised safe passage to Beirut airport and then on to Turkey. At the same time, families and fighters in two besieged Shi'ite towns in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib were heading to Turkey and were then due to fly to Beirut. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An overpass lit in blue is seen during a hazy day in Jinan, Shandong province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An overpass lit in blue is seen during a hazy day in Jinan, Shandong province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
An overpass lit in blue is seen during a hazy day in Jinan, Shandong province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tima Kurdi (middle) holds her nephew Sherwan Kurdi as she welcomes her brother Mohammed Kurdi (not shown) and his family at Vancouver International airport in Vancouver, Canada December 28, 2015. The Kurdis' brother Abdullah and his family tried to make the crossing from Turkey to Greece on an overcrowded boat. It capsized, and his wife and children drowned. The horrific image of three-year-old Alan's death became an iconic symbol of the plight of Syrian refugees and a major issue in the Canadian federal election. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong

Tima Kurdi (middle) holds her nephew Sherwan Kurdi as she welcomes her brother Mohammed Kurdi (not shown) and his family at Vancouver International airport in Vancouver, Canada December 28, 2015. The Kurdis' brother Abdullah and his family tried to...more

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Tima Kurdi (middle) holds her nephew Sherwan Kurdi as she welcomes her brother Mohammed Kurdi (not shown) and his family at Vancouver International airport in Vancouver, Canada December 28, 2015. The Kurdis' brother Abdullah and his family tried to make the crossing from Turkey to Greece on an overcrowded boat. It capsized, and his wife and children drowned. The horrific image of three-year-old Alan's death became an iconic symbol of the plight of Syrian refugees and a major issue in the Canadian federal election. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong
Taliban militants (R), who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Taliban militants (R), who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Taliban militants (R), who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before New Years Eve for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before...more

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before New Years Eve for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People take part in a protest against the police in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2015 after a grand jury cleared two Cleveland police officers on Monday in the November 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Rice was brandishing a toy gun in a park, and a prosecutor said there were a series of mistakes but no criminal activity. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a protest against the police in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2015 after a grand jury cleared two Cleveland police officers on Monday in the November 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Rice was brandishing a toy gun in a park, and a prosecutor said there were a series of mistakes but no criminal activity.

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
People take part in a protest against the police in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2015 after a grand jury cleared two Cleveland police officers on Monday in the November 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Rice was brandishing a toy gun in a park, and a prosecutor said there were a series of mistakes but no criminal activity. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch dogs fight during a dog-fighting competition in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch dogs fight during a dog-fighting competition in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
People watch dogs fight during a dog-fighting competition in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Rescue workers move a man who sustained injuries in a suicide attack at a government office, to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Rescue workers move a man who sustained injuries in a suicide attack at a government office, to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Rescue workers move a man who sustained injuries in a suicide attack at a government office, to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Former South Korean "comfort women" watch a news report as they wait for the result of meeting between foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan at the "House of Sharing," a special shelter for former "comfort women", in Gwangju, South Korea, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hong Ki-won/Yonhap

Former South Korean "comfort women" watch a news report as they wait for the result of meeting between foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan at the "House of Sharing," a special shelter for former "comfort women", in Gwangju, South Korea, December 28, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Former South Korean "comfort women" watch a news report as they wait for the result of meeting between foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan at the "House of Sharing," a special shelter for former "comfort women", in Gwangju, South Korea, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hong Ki-won/Yonhap
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A family are rescued from their flooded home by a mountain rescue team in York city center, Britain December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A family are rescued from their flooded home by a mountain rescue team in York city center, Britain December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A family are rescued from their flooded home by a mountain rescue team in York city center, Britain December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
President Barack Obama waves to onlookers after his putt at the 18th green as he finishes a round of golf with friends at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama waves to onlookers after his putt at the 18th green as he finishes a round of golf with friends at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
President Barack Obama waves to onlookers after his putt at the 18th green as he finishes a round of golf with friends at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Christof Innerhofer of Italy speeds down with a part of a gate that remained entrapped in his race glasses during the men's downhill race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Santa Caterina Valfurva, northern Italy, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Christof Innerhofer of Italy speeds down with a part of a gate that remained entrapped in his race glasses during the men's downhill race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Santa Caterina Valfurva, northern Italy, December 29, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Christof Innerhofer of Italy speeds down with a part of a gate that remained entrapped in his race glasses during the men's downhill race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Santa Caterina Valfurva, northern Italy, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Picador Diego Ochoa reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Picador Diego Ochoa reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Picador Diego Ochoa reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Paramilitary policemen take part in a training in Chaohu, Anhui province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Paramilitary policemen take part in a training in Chaohu, Anhui province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Paramilitary policemen take part in a training in Chaohu, Anhui province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Court security guards watch as Israeli ultra-nationalists (R) protest against interrogation methods used by Israel's domestic security service, against suspects in a fatal arson attack in a West Bank village five months ago, during a court hearing in the case in Petah Tikva, Israel December 28, 2015. With Israel hinting indictments over the arson in the village of Duma, which killed 18-month-old Ali Dawabshe and his parents, may be imminent, some of the suspects' lawyers have accused the security agency - also known as the Shin Bet - of trying to exact false confessions with torture. The placard in Hebrew reads: "The High Court turned me into an easy prey. I'm worried that the Shin Bet will murder my soul." REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Court security guards watch as Israeli ultra-nationalists (R) protest against interrogation methods used by Israel's domestic security service, against suspects in a fatal arson attack in a West Bank village five months ago, during a court hearing in...more

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Court security guards watch as Israeli ultra-nationalists (R) protest against interrogation methods used by Israel's domestic security service, against suspects in a fatal arson attack in a West Bank village five months ago, during a court hearing in the case in Petah Tikva, Israel December 28, 2015. With Israel hinting indictments over the arson in the village of Duma, which killed 18-month-old Ali Dawabshe and his parents, may be imminent, some of the suspects' lawyers have accused the security agency - also known as the Shin Bet - of trying to exact false confessions with torture. The placard in Hebrew reads: "The High Court turned me into an easy prey. I'm worried that the Shin Bet will murder my soul." REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Injured Sunni Muslim rebel fighters who were trapped in Zabadani, arrive at Bab al-Hawa near the Syrian-Turkish border December 29, 2015. A U.N. operation to evacuate around 450 Syrian fighters and their families from two besieged Syrian areas was completed on Monday with the arrival of planes carrying them to Beirut and Hatay airport in Turkey, U.N. and airport sources said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Injured Sunni Muslim rebel fighters who were trapped in Zabadani, arrive at Bab al-Hawa near the Syrian-Turkish border December 29, 2015. A U.N. operation to evacuate around 450 Syrian fighters and their families from two besieged Syrian areas was completed on Monday with the arrival of planes carrying them to Beirut and Hatay airport in Turkey, U.N. and airport sources said.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Injured Sunni Muslim rebel fighters who were trapped in Zabadani, arrive at Bab al-Hawa near the Syrian-Turkish border December 29, 2015. A U.N. operation to evacuate around 450 Syrian fighters and their families from two besieged Syrian areas was completed on Monday with the arrival of planes carrying them to Beirut and Hatay airport in Turkey, U.N. and airport sources said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Inscription on a wall of a flooded house reading "love" is seen through a window in Asuncion, Paraguay December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Inscription on a wall of a flooded house reading "love" is seen through a window in Asuncion, Paraguay December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Inscription on a wall of a flooded house reading "love" is seen through a window in Asuncion, Paraguay December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Volunteers work on floats at the Phoenix Decorating Company's Rose Palace in preparations for the Rose Parade on New Years Day in Pasadena, California December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Volunteers work on floats at the Phoenix Decorating Company's Rose Palace in preparations for the Rose Parade on New Years Day in Pasadena, California December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Volunteers work on floats at the Phoenix Decorating Company's Rose Palace in preparations for the Rose Parade on New Years Day in Pasadena, California December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
People and children react as artificial snow falls during an event called "Snow Parade" along a street near Mexico City's historic Zocalo square December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People and children react as artificial snow falls during an event called "Snow Parade" along a street near Mexico City's historic Zocalo square December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
People and children react as artificial snow falls during an event called "Snow Parade" along a street near Mexico City's historic Zocalo square December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The top of a skyscraper peeps through the fog in the early morning in Bern, Switzerland December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

The top of a skyscraper peeps through the fog in the early morning in Bern, Switzerland December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
The top of a skyscraper peeps through the fog in the early morning in Bern, Switzerland December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
