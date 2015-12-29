Editor's choice
Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex...more
An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border...more
An overpass lit in blue is seen during a hazy day in Jinan, Shandong province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tima Kurdi (middle) holds her nephew Sherwan Kurdi as she welcomes her brother Mohammed Kurdi (not shown) and his family at Vancouver International airport in Vancouver, Canada December 28, 2015. The Kurdis' brother Abdullah and his family tried to...more
Taliban militants (R), who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before...more
People take part in a protest against the police in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2015 after a grand jury cleared two Cleveland police officers on Monday in the November 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Rice was brandishing a toy...more
People watch dogs fight during a dog-fighting competition in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Rescue workers move a man who sustained injuries in a suicide attack at a government office, to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Former South Korean "comfort women" watch a news report as they wait for the result of meeting between foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan at the "House of Sharing," a special shelter for former "comfort women", in Gwangju, South Korea,...more
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A family are rescued from their flooded home by a mountain rescue team in York city center, Britain December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
President Barack Obama waves to onlookers after his putt at the 18th green as he finishes a round of golf with friends at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Christof Innerhofer of Italy speeds down with a part of a gate that remained entrapped in his race glasses during the men's downhill race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Santa Caterina Valfurva, northern Italy, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Picador Diego Ochoa reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Paramilitary policemen take part in a training in Chaohu, Anhui province, China December 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Court security guards watch as Israeli ultra-nationalists (R) protest against interrogation methods used by Israel's domestic security service, against suspects in a fatal arson attack in a West Bank village five months ago, during a court hearing in...more
Injured Sunni Muslim rebel fighters who were trapped in Zabadani, arrive at Bab al-Hawa near the Syrian-Turkish border December 29, 2015. A U.N. operation to evacuate around 450 Syrian fighters and their families from two besieged Syrian areas was...more
Inscription on a wall of a flooded house reading "love" is seen through a window in Asuncion, Paraguay December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Volunteers work on floats at the Phoenix Decorating Company's Rose Palace in preparations for the Rose Parade on New Years Day in Pasadena, California December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
People and children react as artificial snow falls during an event called "Snow Parade" along a street near Mexico City's historic Zocalo square December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The top of a skyscraper peeps through the fog in the early morning in Bern, Switzerland December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
