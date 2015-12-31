Editor's choice
Injured people wait to get treated inside a hospital in Qamishli, Syria December 31, 2015. Twin suicide bombings hit two restaurants in a Kurdish-controlled city in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, killing or wounding dozens of people, a Kurdish...more
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a...more
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman stands near the mostly empty shelves of the Toys "R" Us flagship store that has closed permanently in Times Square in Manhattan, New York December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Gurung girls wearing traditional costumes dance while taking part in a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2015. Members of the Gurung community in Nepal celebrate their Tamu Lhosar or Losar (New Year) with a feast and various cultural...more
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of...more
Shinto priests walk to the main shrine for a ritual to usher in the New Year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, New York,...more
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks her dogs in Toronto, Canada December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home...more
A footbridge lies littered with debris following flooding at Newton Stewart in Scotland, December 31, 2015. Torrential rain and gale force winds have battered northern Britain cutting power to thousands of homes and forcing some to evacuate flooded...more
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. ...more
A flooded street is pictured in Dumfries, Scotland December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Former South Korean "comfort women" Lee Yong-soo (R) and Gil Won-ok react as they take part in a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Turkish riot police use tear gas to disperse Kurdish demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district and security operations in the region, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A man carries on his motorcycle a handmade puppet in Managua, Nicaragua December 30, 2015. Nicaraguans traditionally burn handmade puppets as a way of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming in the new. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Freddy Lim, a candidate to the 2016 legislative election and singer of death metal band Chthonic, performs during a concert to boost his campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A dog is pictured on a flooded street in Dumfries, Scotland, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Volunteers set up a wall of sandbags and series of pumps to create a barricade preventing the rising water from flooding a home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
The Eastern Star, the cruise ship which went down in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River in June, is seen in Jianli, Hubei province, China December 30, 2015. A formal inquiry has concluded that freak weather led to the sinking of a Yangtze River...more
The numbers "2016" are written in the air with a sparkler on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district, near the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
