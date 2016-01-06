Edition:
A wax figure of of China's President Xi Jinping with its face covered to protect it from dust is seen at Zhaolin park in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A view of the 'Strasse des 17. Juni' leading to the Brandenburg Gate taken from atop of the 'Victory Column' (Siegessaeule) in Tiergarten park after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin skates during a training session of participants of the Night Ice Hockey League in Krasnaya Polyana, Sochi, Russia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Tonya Couch (L), mother of the Texas teenager derided for his "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case, appears in court for her extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Tourists watch the sun rise as Mount Bromo erupts in the background near Ngadisari, Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a foodstuff storage facility destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
An occupier walks along a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. Saturday's takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside the town of Burns, Oregon, marked the latest protest over federal management of public land in the West, long seen by conservatives in the region as an intrusion on individual rights. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Palestinian boy plays football after the Israeli army demolished a shanty, that his family lives in, near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem January 6, 2016. The owners of the shanty said they were informed by the Israeli army that the demolition was carried out because they did not have Israeli-issued permits to reside in the area. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A woman bundles up from the cold during the morning commute on Wall Street in New York, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
U.S. Brigadier General Diana Holland (L) stands with West Point Superintendent Lieutenant General Robert Caslen (R) and Command Sergeant Major Dawn Ripplemeyer (C) as they arrive for a ceremony where Holland assumed the role as the first female Commandant of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, January 5, 2016. Holland's command is the latest milestone for American women who now are allowed to serve all military combat roles. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Participants prepare for the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Stuffed toys paying tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks are placed amongst a frieze on the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Workers catch fish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. An El Nino-strengthened storm brought widespread rain to drought-stricken California on Tuesday, triggering flooding that clogged roadways, and authorities warned residents about possible mud slides. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign stop at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A file picture shows a man identified by local media as Siddharta Dhar (C in white) as he takes part in a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in central London, September 11, 2011. Dhar is widely identified by local media as the masked figure with a British accent in the latest video distributed by ISIS which shows the execution of 5 men. Reuters/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A migrant rests on cardboard at the the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO), in Berlin, Germany, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A New Year calendar showing a picture of former Thai Prime Ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, is seen at a local restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2016. According to local media, the Pheu Thai Party on Monday petitioned the government to order provincial governors to revoke a ban on New Year calendars bearing pictures of Thaksin and his sister Yingluck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
