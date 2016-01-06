Editor's choice
A wax figure of of China's President Xi Jinping with its face covered to protect it from dust is seen at Zhaolin park in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
A view of the 'Strasse des 17. Juni' leading to the Brandenburg Gate taken from atop of the 'Victory Column' (Siegessaeule) in Tiergarten park after heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin skates during a training session of participants of the Night Ice Hockey League in Krasnaya Polyana, Sochi, Russia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin
Tonya Couch (L), mother of the Texas teenager derided for his "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case, appears in court for her extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool
Tourists watch the sun rise as Mount Bromo erupts in the background near Ngadisari, Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a foodstuff storage facility destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An occupier walks along a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. Saturday's takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside the town of Burns, Oregon, marked the latest protest over federal...more
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Palestinian boy plays football after the Israeli army demolished a shanty, that his family lives in, near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem January 6, 2016. The owners of the shanty said they were informed by the...more
A woman bundles up from the cold during the morning commute on Wall Street in New York, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
U.S. Brigadier General Diana Holland (L) stands with West Point Superintendent Lieutenant General Robert Caslen (R) and Command Sergeant Major Dawn Ripplemeyer (C) as they arrive for a ceremony where Holland assumed the role as the first female...more
Participants prepare for the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Stuffed toys paying tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks are placed amongst a frieze on the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of...more
Workers catch fish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove...more
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. An El Nino-strengthened storm brought widespread rain to drought-stricken California on Tuesday, triggering flooding that clogged...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign stop at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A file picture shows a man identified by local media as Siddharta Dhar (C in white) as he takes part in a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in central London, September 11, 2011. Dhar is widely identified by local media as the masked figure with...more
A migrant rests on cardboard at the the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO), in Berlin, Germany, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A New Year calendar showing a picture of former Thai Prime Ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, is seen at a local restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2016. According to local media, the Pheu Thai Party on Monday petitioned the...more
