Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital will begin a series of extensive facial reconstructive surgeries on Sibomana on Monday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya, Syria, January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites, darkening the already bleak outlook for peace talks the United Nations hopes to convene this month. Handout via Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
People take part in mass rallies held across the country vowing to carry out tasks set forth by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released on January 8, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jeer at protesters during a campaign rally in Burlington, Vermont January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, in Sakchu county, North Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A rescue worker wades towards a trapped car under an expressway after water overflowed from a jammed used water storage well, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gather outside Supreme Court building next to a cardboard cut-out of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
President Barack Obama kisses gun violence victim and former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords during a live town hall event on reducing gun violence hosted by CNN�s Anderson Cooper at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on Thursday he is deciding whether to auction the Sri Lankan gem or display it as an international attraction. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Executive producer and cast member Bryan Cranston speaks at a panel for the HBO film "All The Way" during the Television Critics Association Cable Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Smoke clouds from a large bush fire are seen behind a police road block at the turn off onto the South Western Highway near Pinjarra, Western Australia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/AAP

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A Houthi fighter lies on the ground after he was taken prisoner by pro-government Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police station, police union sources said. The incident took place on the anniversary of last year's deadly Islamist militant attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A steam train travels among crop fields at the annual steam train festival during sunrise in Diaobingshan, Liaoning province, China, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A protester burns banners depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A copy of the book 'Hitler, Mein Kampf. A Critical Edition' lies on a display table in a bookshop in Munich, Germany January 8, 2016. For the first time since Adolf Hitler's death, Germany is publishing the Nazi leader's political treatise 'Mein Kampf' ('My Struggle') unleashing a highly charged row over whether the text is an inflammatory racist diatribe or a useful educational tool. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A Palestinian paints a picture of late Hamas bomb maker Yahya Ayyash during a Hamas rally in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 7, 2016. The rally, organized by Hamas movement, was held to honor the families of dead Hamas militants. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Women dressed in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they gather to celebrate Orthodox Christmas at a compound of the National Architecture museum in Kiev, Ukraine, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Snow and low clouds are seen on the San Jacinto Mountains in Palm Springs, California, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Attendees watch a display of 4K OLED televisions at the LG Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
