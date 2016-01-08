Editor's choice
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's...more
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya, Syria, January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter...more
People take part in mass rallies held across the country vowing to carry out tasks set forth by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released on January 8, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jeer at protesters during a campaign rally in Burlington, Vermont January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, in Sakchu county, North Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A rescue worker wades towards a trapped car under an expressway after water overflowed from a jammed used water storage well, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gather outside Supreme Court building next to a cardboard cut-out of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
President Barack Obama kisses gun violence victim and former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords during a live town hall event on reducing gun violence hosted by CNN�s Anderson Cooper at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia January 7, 2016. ...more
The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on...more
Executive producer and cast member Bryan Cranston speaks at a panel for the HBO film "All The Way" during the Television Critics Association Cable Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Smoke clouds from a large bush fire are seen behind a police road block at the turn off onto the South Western Highway near Pinjarra, Western Australia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/AAP
A Houthi fighter lies on the ground after he was taken prisoner by pro-government Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police...more
A steam train travels among crop fields at the annual steam train festival during sunrise in Diaobingshan, Liaoning province, China, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A protester burns banners depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A copy of the book 'Hitler, Mein Kampf. A Critical Edition' lies on a display table in a bookshop in Munich, Germany January 8, 2016. For the first time since Adolf Hitler's death, Germany is publishing the Nazi leader's political treatise 'Mein...more
A Palestinian paints a picture of late Hamas bomb maker Yahya Ayyash during a Hamas rally in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 7, 2016. The rally, organized by Hamas movement, was held to honor the families of dead Hamas militants....more
Women dressed in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they gather to celebrate Orthodox Christmas at a compound of the National Architecture museum in Kiev, Ukraine, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Snow and low clouds are seen on the San Jacinto Mountains in Palm Springs, California, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Attendees watch a display of 4K OLED televisions at the LG Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.