Mon Jan 11, 2016 | 8:05pm EST

Candles, flowers and other mementos are pictured by the star of British rock star David Bowie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, the visionary British rock star who framed hits such as "Space Oddity" with trend-setting pop personas like "Ziggy Stardust", has died aged 69 of cancer just two days after releasing what appears to be the parting gift of a new album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Candles, flowers and other mementos are pictured by the star of British rock star David Bowie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, the visionary British rock star who framed hits such as "Space Oddity" with trend-setting pop personas like "Ziggy Stardust", has died aged 69 of cancer just two days after releasing what appears to be the parting gift of a new album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A destroyed microwave oven is seen next to a wall with bullet holes in a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, gave Mexican security forces the slip last week by opening a secret doorway hidden behind a mirror and descending into a sophisticated tunnel leading to the city's drains. The infamous head of the Sinaloa drug cartel was arrested on Friday after a months-long manhunt that followed his escape by tunnelling out of a Mexican maximum security prison in July. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A destroyed microwave oven is seen next to a wall with bullet holes in a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, gave Mexican security forces the slip last week by opening a secret doorway hidden behind a mirror and descending into a sophisticated tunnel leading to the city's drains. The infamous head of the Sinaloa drug cartel was arrested on Friday after a months-long manhunt that followed his escape by tunnelling out of a Mexican maximum security prison in July. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what activists said where four vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Numan; other air strikes where also carried out in the towns of Saraqib, Khan Sheikhoun and Maar Dabseh, in Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what activists said where four vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Numan; other air strikes where also carried out in the towns of Saraqib, Khan Sheikhoun and Maar Dabseh, in Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman wearing Ziggy Stardust-style make-up reacts as she visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died at age 69 of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A woman wearing Ziggy Stardust-style make-up reacts as she visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died at age 69 of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Oleksandr Ilnytsky, a member of police special battalion "Myrotvorets" (Peacemaker), who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Oleksandr Ilnytsky, a member of police special battalion "Myrotvorets" (Peacemaker), who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Herders ride horses on snow-covered field in Zhaosu County, Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Herders ride horses on snow-covered field in Zhaosu County, Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in 1995 marked the coming of age this year, a decrease of approximately 50,000 from last year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in 1995 marked the coming of age this year, a decrease of approximately 50,000 from last year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rachel Bloom poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" backstage at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Rachel Bloom poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" backstage at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A devotee is cheered as he dances at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah, Benin January 10, 2016. The national voodoo holiday in the West African country of Benin had a distinctively political accent this year as practitioners from Africa and the Americas gathered on Sunday to offer prayers and sacrifices for peace. Hundreds of followers of the traditional religion gathered in the Atlantic coast town of Ouidah, once an important port in the slave trade, to pray for calm during the tiny country's presidential election scheduled for February. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A devotee is cheered as he dances at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah, Benin January 10, 2016. The national voodoo holiday in the West African country of Benin had a distinctively political accent this year as practitioners from Africa and the Americas gathered on Sunday to offer prayers and sacrifices for peace. Hundreds of followers of the traditional religion gathered in the Atlantic coast town of Ouidah, once an important port in the slave trade, to pray for calm during the tiny country's presidential election scheduled for February. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. Members of self-styled militia groups met on Friday with armed protesters occupying the federal wildlife refuge in Oregon, pledging support for their cause, if not their methods, and offering to act as a peace-keeping force in the week-long standoff over land rights. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. Members of self-styled militia groups met on Friday with armed protesters occupying the federal wildlife refuge in Oregon, pledging support for their cause, if not their methods, and offering to act as a peace-keeping force in the week-long standoff over land rights. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Actor Sean Penn (L) shakes hands with Mexican drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Mexico, in this undated Rolling Stone handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 10, 2016. The photo was taken for authentication purposes. REUTERS/Rolling Stone/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Actor Sean Penn (L) shakes hands with Mexican drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Mexico, in this undated Rolling Stone handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 10, 2016. The photo was taken for authentication purposes. REUTERS/Rolling Stone/Handout via Reuters
A reveler from Alegria da Zona Sul samba school dances during a rehearsal for Carnival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 10, 2016. The Rio de Janeiro Carnival will be held from February 5 to February 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A reveler from Alegria da Zona Sul samba school dances during a rehearsal for Carnival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 10, 2016. The Rio de Janeiro Carnival will be held from February 5 to February 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges river on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges river on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at the HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at the HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pope Francis poses with ambassadors during an audience with the diplomatic corps at the Vatican January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Pope Francis poses with ambassadors during an audience with the diplomatic corps at the Vatican January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin (2nd R) and their daughters Sistine (L), Scarlet, (2nd L) and Sophia, pose with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed" during the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin (2nd R) and their daughters Sistine (L), Scarlet, (2nd L) and Sophia, pose with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed" during the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An overcrowded train leaves Dhaka airport rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
An overcrowded train leaves Dhaka airport rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman
A security guard points to a bullet crack and a dried blood stain where a student was killed inside the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College, as students return to the campus in Garissa, Kenya, January 11, 2016. The campus reopened Monday, nine months after an attack by al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based, al-Qaeda linked Islamist militants. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A security guard points to a bullet crack and a dried blood stain where a student was killed inside the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College, as students return to the campus in Garissa, Kenya, January 11, 2016. The campus reopened Monday, nine months after an attack by al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based, al-Qaeda linked Islamist militants. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Light illuminates an Indian migrant worker as he passes bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Light illuminates an Indian migrant worker as he passes bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tribute to David Bowie is seen on a local cinema in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A tribute to David Bowie is seen on a local cinema in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Israeli soldiers stand guard as a Palestinian Christian girl runs during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 10, 2016. It is believed that John the Baptist baptized Jesus in this site. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Israeli soldiers stand guard as a Palestinian Christian girl runs during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 10, 2016. It is believed that John the Baptist baptized Jesus in this site. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Actors Denis O'Hare (L) and Cheyenne Jackson attend the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actors Denis O'Hare (L) and Cheyenne Jackson attend the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio speaks after "The Revenant" won Best Motion Picture, Drama, at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio speaks after "The Revenant" won Best Motion Picture, Drama, at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Supporters listen as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Supporters listen as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A general view shows members of the Egyptian parliament attending the opening session at the main headquarters of Parliament in Cairo, Egypt, January 10, 2016. Egypt's new parliament held its opening session on Sunday, state television reported, more than three years after a court dissolved the old Islamist-dominated chamber. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A general view shows members of the Egyptian parliament attending the opening session at the main headquarters of Parliament in Cairo, Egypt, January 10, 2016. Egypt's new parliament held its opening session on Sunday, state television reported, more than three years after a court dissolved the old Islamist-dominated chamber. REUTERS/Stringer
