Editor's choice
Dead sperm whales are seen washed up on a beach on Texel Island, The Netherlands, January 13, 2016. The five sperm whales that beached on the Dutch lsland of Texel on Tuesday have died overnight, Dutch media reported. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A relative of Palestinian militant Mussa Zeater, who was killed in an attack by an Israeli aircraft, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2016. The Israeli aircraft attacked a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on...more
A Bayern Munich football club scarf is tied to a railing next to flowers at the Obelisk of Theodosius, the scene of the suicide bomb attack, at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2016. Turkish authorities detained three Russian...more
An excavator works on the site of the new $1.85 billion stadium where the Los Angeles Rams will play in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States, January 13, 2016. The St. Louis Rams are moving to Los Angeles after National Football League...more
Demonstrators raise their arms during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 12, 2016. Brazilian riot police on Tuesday fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a protest against a rise in public transport fares...more
Podemos (We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias kisses the infant son of fellow party deputy Carolina Bescansa (not pictured) as parliament convened for the first time following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. Orthodox believers will mark Epiphany on January 19 by...more
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant on Sunday and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice....more
A woman holds her daughter's head as they walk away after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. Afghan security forces exchanged fire with gunmen barricaded in a house near the Pakistan consulate in the...more
Members of the Istanbul Medical Chamber place carnations near the blast site at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of them German...more
President Barack Obama reacts to cheers as he arrives at the podium to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People visit the "Valley of Peace" cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
U.S. sailors are seen in an undisclosed location in Iran in this handout picture released on Farsnews website on January 13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end to an incident that had...more
A migrant child makes his way past shelters in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, near Dunkirk, northern France, January 12, 2016. The Grande-Synthe jungle is a camp of tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from...more
The 2016 Fisker V10 Force 1 is unveiled during the official launch of VLF Automotive at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016....more
Bishram, 70, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, who has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his face, poses for a picture outside his house in the village of Arjuni, in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, India, November 15, 2015. Denied entry to...more
President Barack Obama delivers his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russian air force in Injara town, Aleppo countryside, Syria January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at...more
Photographer Annie Leibovitz gestures during a press preview of her exhibition 'WOMEN: New Portraits' at Wapping Hydraulic Power Station in London, Britain January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Donald "Chip" Pugh is pictured in this undated booking photo (L), and in a selfie, provided by the Lima Police Department in Lima, Ohio January 12, 2016. Pugh, who is wanted on a drunk driving charge, was so dissatisfied with the mug shots that...more
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces walks near a building, destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces, at Donetsk airport, Ukraine, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People line up to buy Powerball lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, United States, January 12, 2016. The Powerball Jackpot has reached a record $1.5 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman is framed by hanging icicles as she walks along a path in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Policemen fight against a buffalo caught behind an iron gate at a parking lot in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 11, 2016. According to local media, the buffalo was found running along the streets in the southern Chinese...more
The jerseys of the national soccer teams of all FIFA's member countries are shown in the rainbow room at the future FIFA World Football Museum during a media preview in Zurich, Switzerland January 12, 2016. The FIFA World Football Museum will open to...more
First lady Michelle Obama waves from her box in the gallery with Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (L) on one side and a symbolic empty seat for victims of gun violence between her and Dr. Jill Biden (R) while attending President Barack Obama's...more
Participants take a "selfie" at a sunflower field in Bangkok, Thailand, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police forensic officers attend the scene after an explosion in front of the German Fountain in Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Former ballerina Luke Willis plays on a sand berm after sunset in Encinitas, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.