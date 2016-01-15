Editor's choice
A group of junior codemakers look through apparatus while taking a 3-D tour of parliament with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the unveiling of Google's new Canadian engineering headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario January 14,...more
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump stands between rivals Senator Marco Rubio (L) and Senator Ted Cruz (R) before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South...more
An Indonesian policeman inspects a bullet hole on a car window in front of a Starbucks cafe, the site of a militant attack, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 15, 2016. Indonesia must strengthen its defenses against Islamic State and work with neighboring...more
Migrants carry their belongings as they leave the camp with makeshift shelters known as "The Jungle" in Calais, France, January 15, 2016, after authorities asked them to evacuate part of the site close to a highway and a road. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An aerial view shows the debris at an explosion site at a fireworks factory among corn fields in Xutong County of Kaifeng, Henan province, China, January 14, 2016. At least 10 people were killed and seven others injured by an explosion at an illegal...more
Local residents dressed in costumes perform during celebrations for the Malanka holiday in the village of Krasnoilsk in the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine, January 14, 2016. The Malanka traditional holiday is more popular in the western regions of the...more
Spectators are reflected as they look at fish swimming in water inside a modified traditional British telephone box in an art piece entitled "Aquarium" by Benedetto Bufalino and Benoit Deseilleas, as part of the "Lumiere" festival in London, Britain...more
A man looks out over the frozen Chicago River in Chicago, Illinois, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama arrives aboard Air Force One from Louisiana, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses as he arrives for the British premiere of "The Revenant", in London, Britain January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in training in temperatures below minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit) at China's border with Russia in Fuyuan, Heilongjiang province, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/China...more
A foreign national lies wounded surrounded by security and emergency workers following a gun and bomb attack in central Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
Ex-soldier Rob Lawrie arrives at the news conference carrying in his arms Afghani girl Bahar Ahmadi, known as Bru, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 14, 2016. Lawrie went on trial in France on Thursday for trying to smuggle a four-year-old Afghan...more
Brazilian gymnast Arthur Zanetti, gold medalist in the men's gymnastics rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games, takes a break during his training session in his hometown Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, January 14, 2016. Hundreds of demonstrators on Thursday protested on the Srinagar airport road after the body of a missing youth was found near a railway track,...more
Jordanian solders help Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, to board a Jordanian army vehicle, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished city, at the Hadalat area, east of the...more
Villagers watch as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu, Nepal January 15, 2016. The village organizes the bullfight during the Maghesangranti festival that commemorates the start...more
Brazilian gymnast Arthur Zanetti, gold medalist in the men's gymnastics rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games, attends a training session in his hometown Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Hindu devotees offer prayers at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning, on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival in Allahabad, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious...more
General view of the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the "Valley of the Whales", at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, January 14, 2016. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive collection of fossils and bones, some of...more
Candles are seen at a memorial for deceased musician David Bowie outside his former residence in Manhattan, New York January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man wearing Darth Vader costume places flowers at the scene of Thursday's gun and bomb attack, in front of a Starbucks cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts during her women's singles semi-final against Simona Halep of Romania at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Syrian Army soldiers monitor residents who said they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town as they wait with their belongings after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 14, 2016. Aid was sent on...more
