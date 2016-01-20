An Israeli man looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dafna Meir, 38, during her funeral ceremony in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel January 18, 2016. Meir, a female resident of the Otniel settlement, was stabbed to death in...more

An Israeli man looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dafna Meir, 38, during her funeral ceremony in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel January 18, 2016. Meir, a female resident of the Otniel settlement, was stabbed to death in her home on Sunday when an assailant broke into her house and attacked her, the Israeli army and a local settlement official said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

