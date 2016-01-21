Editor's Choice
A visitor takes a selfie beside a Geminoid HI-2 robot, which is made in likeness of its creator, Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro (not pictured), during the opening ceremony of the Congress of the Future event in Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2016....more
People cross a street as it snows in Washington, January 20, 2016. Icy roads and freezing temperatures prompted school closings and emergency preparations in several states in the U.S. South on Wednesday, as snow began to fall on some areas ahead of...more
Protestors hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
A pharmacy employee waits for customers at a drugstore in Caracas, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A volunteer at a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, United States, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (L) points to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People react outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a combat diver during her visit to Naval Base Command in Kiel, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A Christian armed vigilante group which called themselves "Red God�s Defenders" set on fire a Islamic State flag as they appear to the media for the first time in their mountain hideout in central Mindanao in southern Philippines, January 19, 2016....more
A dog sits next to a migrant eating canned tuna and bread while waiting for a train to depart to Croatia at train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Japan's Kei Nishikori puts on a new shirt during his second round match against Austin Krajicek of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony on Epiphany at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold the body of Rabbi Raphael Shmuelevich, head of the Mir Yeshiva (Jewish seminary), who died on Monday at the age of 78, during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Afghan boy wields a stick as his flock of domesticated pigeons fly atop the roof of his house in Kabul January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Ahmed Manasra, a 13-year-old Palestinian, sits next to his father and aunt as he waits before a court session at the District Court in Jerusalem January 19, 2016. Israeli police have accused Manasra, together with his 15-year-old cousin, of attacking...more
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates after winning her first round match against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
A vulture stands during an exercise for the "Vultures Detect" programme at Huachipa Zoo in Lima, January 19, 2016. Residents of Lima would be wise to follow the proper guidelines when taking out their trash. Vultures are being equipped with GPS...more
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russia's Maria Sharapova takes a selfie using a spectator's phone after winning her second round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A man swims in a partly frozen river in Jilin, Jilin Province, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man immerses himself in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany on the ice-covered lake near the village of Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, January 19, 2016. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves...more
Serbia's Viktor Troicki watches a bird fly away after it landed on the court during his first round match against Spain's Daniel Munoz de la Nava at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Ascension Mendieta (R), daughter of Timoteo Mendieta, who was shot in 1939, watches the start of the exhumation of her father's remains at Guadalajara's cemetery, Spain, January 19, 2016. Spanish campaigners dug up a mass grave on Tuesday in a search...more
Alexis Gruss performs with a horse during the gala of the 40th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool
Participants shout slogans during an anti-fascist rally to commemorate human rights lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova, who were killed by a nationalist extremist on January 19, 2009, in central Moscow, Russia, January 19,...more
