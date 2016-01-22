Editor's Choice

The dead body of Ines Guevara is seen at a car wash in San Salvador, September 24, 2015. Ines Guevara was shot dead while she was playing with a ball with colleagues during a break, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides...more

The dead body of Ines Guevara is seen at a car wash in San Salvador, September 24, 2015. Ines Guevara was shot dead while she was playing with a ball with colleagues during a break, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides surged 70 percent last year, making the central American nation among the most violent countries in the world. Violence and murders have risen steadily since a 2012 truce between the two main street gangs began to fall apart. Months of reporting show killings in the suburbs of the capital, San Salvador, where powerful gangs known as maras control entire neighbourhoods. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

