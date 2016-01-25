Editor's Choice

Edition:
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Belz Hasidic dynasty attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, the Jewish Arbor day in Jerusalem January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A boy crashes his sled on a hill at the U.S. Capitol after a major winter storm swept over Washington January 24, 2016. The National Weather Service said 17.8 inches (45.2 cm) fell in Washington, tying as the fourth-largest snowfall in the city's history. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
France's Gael Monfils dives for a shot during his fourth round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Tourists watch high waves of the Pacific Ocean pounding the coast in Vina del Mar city, Chile January 25, 2016. High waves have been pounding Chile's coastline from Arica to Los Lagos, tourists have been warned by the navy to stay away from beaches, especially in the evening and early morning when the high tide comes in. According to local media reports. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Devotees offer prayers as they submerge themselves in the river before taking a holy bath at Saali River in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A Hindu devotee, who has metal hooks attached to his back, walks to Batu Caves during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
The moon rises over the Toronto city skyline as seen from Milton, Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
People move on improvised sleds on a frozen lake as citizens enjoy a sunny day despite sub-zero temperatures in Beijing, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, United States, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A hiker walks past icy plants under sub-zero temperatures at Tai Mo Shan, the highest mountain in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2016. Government radio reported on Sunday that Hong Kong Observatory said it was the coldest day in 59 years, with the temperature dropping to 3.3 degrees in urban areas. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A bride and groom wearing traditional handmade garlands wait for their wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, January 24, 2016. The Pakistan Hindu Council organized a mass marriage ceremony where a total of 60 couples from the Hindu community residing in Pakistan's Sindh province took wedding vows, according to the council. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Gulls fly among the breaking surf after a winter storm in Manasquan, New Jersey, January 24, 2016. A morning high tide surge of 2 feet followed snowfall of about 2 feet in the first major storm of the season. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A supporter of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A protester places an opposition flag at a checkpoint controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, during a protest asking for the release of prisoners held in government jails and lifting of the siege on besieged areas, in the al-Fardous neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
People take part in a regional ice climbing and winter rock climbing championship at the "Stolby" (Rock Pillars) national natural reserve, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Relatives embrace survivors from the Caribbean Queen boat that sank near Little Corn Island, off the coast of Nicaragua, upon meeting at Juan Santamaria airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica, January 24, 2016. Thirteen people from Costa Rica died on Saturday after the small "Caribbean Queen" tourist boat sank amid strong winds off the remote island in the Caribbean sea, Nicaraguan government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Auschwitz death camp survivor Eva Fahidi (L) and dancer Emese Cuhorka, perform a dance performance called "Sea Lavender or the Euphoria of Being" at Tak - Theater im Aufbau Haus theatre in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2016. Fahidi was 18 in 1944 when she and her family were moved from Debrecen in Hungary to Auschwitz-Birkenau. The dance performance describes parts of her life. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A resident shovels snow away from the entrance to his home in Union City, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from Midtown Manhattan, after the second-biggest winter storm in New York history, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A Palestinian man lies on a couch in his flooded house that was damaged during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Thai army soldier inspects a piece of suspected plane wreckage which has been found off the coast of southern Thailand in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, January 24, 2016. A piece of suspected plane wreckage found off the east coast of southern Thailand on Saturday was unlikely to belong to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which vanished nearly two years ago, said aviation experts and Thai officials. A large piece of curved metal washed ashore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Tanyapat Patthikongpan, head of Pak Phanang district, told Reuters. Villagers reported it to authorities for identification, he said. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A devotee takes a holy bath in River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Passengers say their good-byes at the Beijing Railway Station as migration for the annual Spring Festival begins in central Beijing, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Two women cross a street blocked by rocks and a burning barricade before a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 24, 2016. Haiti was due to choose President Michel Martelly's replacement on Sunday, but the two-man race was postponed indefinitely after opposition candidate Jude Celestin refused to participate over alleged fraud that sparked anti-government protests and violence. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A Palestinian man is seen through a wall damaged by bullets as he runs for cover during heavy rain near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Australia's Bernard Tomic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
