Editor's Choice

A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abu Fu'ad al-Faransi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last...more

A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abu Fu'ad al-Faransi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on November 13. The attackers are identified in the video by noms de guerre referring to their nationalities. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters

Close