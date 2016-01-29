Editor's Choice
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee (L) and Rick Santorum (C) at his veteran's rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Daniele Ferreira holds her son Juan Pedro during a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. The baby was born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder that...more
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine in Srinagar January 29, 2016. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as...more
A coast guard helicopter flies over the carcass of a dead whale on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon January 28, 2016. Berg said she was able to convince several occupiers to turn themselves in to...more
Aerial video released by the FBI January 28, 2016 shows a law enforcement officer (L) pointing a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI released video showing...more
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor with New Jersey behind, as seen from the Brooklyn Bridge in New York January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari bows during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. Amari said on Thursday he was resigning to take responsibility for a political funding scandal that has rocked the government, but denied having...more
Shahda, 8, stands at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, where young people have been demonstrating for jobs since last week, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower (L) are seen from the Shanghai World Financial Center, in rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children cover their faces outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 28, 2016. Nicaraguan...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Greek farmer (R) hits a riot police officer with a Greek flag during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An old locomotive train that was used for transporting coal is preserved as a monument at Ny-Alesund, in Svalbard, Norway, October 13, 2015. A Norwegian chain of islands just 1,200 km (750 miles) from the North Pole is trying to promote new...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sueli Maria holds her daughter Milena, who has microcephaly, (born seven days ago), at a hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Milena was born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder that damaged her brain and also affected her vision, a...more
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
South Korean and U.S. Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Syrian refugees are seen onboard the rescue ship "Aegis 1", after a group of about 100 Syrian refugees that landed with rafts on the inhabited islet of Panayia, was retrieved by a Frontex patrol boat and transferred on the "Aegis 1", near the Greek...more
Gallery assistants pose with the painting 'La Lecon de piano' by Henri Matisse during a media preview of Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale at Sotheby's in London, Britain January 28, 2016. The picture is estimated to sell for between 12 -18...more
A passenger sleeps on his baggage inside a train from Shanghai to Shijiazhuang at the station in Suzhou, China, January 27, 2016, after migration for the annual Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival began. REUTERS/Aly Song
