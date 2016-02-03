Editor's Choice
A girl with her father on a wheel chair, ask for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child covers his face as a municipal health worker fumigates as part of the city's efforts to prevent the spread of the Zika virus vector, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
French gendarmes patrol the area as people are evacuated from a Romani camp installed along La Petite Ceinture, an abandoned railroad line, in Paris, France, February 3, 2016. More than 350 Roma people, who have been living here since the last...more
People wait to enter Guangzhou Railway Station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, February 2, 2016. More than 50,000 passengers were stranded at a railway station in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday because of weather delays, state...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers clean a sculpture entitled "Along The Way" by American artist Kaws at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, Britain February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A member of the media works on his computer under the stairs before a Marco Rubio presidential campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Television cameras are set up outside the Montgomery County Courthouse for a news conference while actor and comedian Bill Cosby attended a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges in Norristown, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Cosby on Tuesday...more
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives for a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Cosby has been charged with the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, a...more
An internally displaced Syrian fleeing advancing pro-government Syrian forces carries his belongings near the Syrian-Turkish border after being given permission by the Turkish authorities to enter Turkey, in Khirbet Al-Joz, Latakia countryside...more
Lanterns decorate a temple to celebrate Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
An Afghan band performs at the ruins of Darul Aman palace in Kabul during a campaign called "One Thousand Smiles for Peace" by Non-Violent World Organization (NVWO) February 2, 2016. A military helicopter flies on the left. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to lead a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Hong Kong Ocean Park worker poses with a pygmy marmoset, the world's smallest monkey, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2016. The Chinese New Year of the Monkey falls on February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Migrant children from Iraq sit on beds inside the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school which has been transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, February 2, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, wears Barcelona's star Lionel Messi shirt made of a plastic bag , as he plays football at the Afghan Football Federation headquarter in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. Barcelona star Lionel Messi will meet an Afghan...more
The "Modern Express", a cargo ship that started listing heavily to one side in the Atlantic Ocean off France, is seen in this handout picture provided by France's Marine Nationale (Navy), February 1, 2016. The stricken cargo ship drifting on its side...more
An employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reacts after one of his colleagues was wounded by a gunfire during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An eagle is seen gliding straight toward a drone before clutching it and dragging it to the ground in Rotterdam, Netherlands January 29, 2016, in this handout photo released by the Netherlands police to Reuters on February 1, 2016. Dutch police...more
Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a...more
People walk during a snowfall in central Moscow, Russia February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Sheep stand in a supermarket trolley outside a butcher shop in Tadamoun neighbourhood in Tunis, Tunisia February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.