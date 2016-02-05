Editor's Choice

Edition:
The cargo ship Modern Express is reflected in water on the dock as it lists at a mooring in the port of Bilbao, in Zierbena, northern Spain, February 4, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery, was towed to the port on Wednesday after spending six days listing and adrift in the Bay of Biscay. REUTERS/Vincent West

Petrol bombs thrown by demonstrators explode near riot police officers in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

President Obama and college football Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry assume the position of the famous trophy after Obama spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, is sworn in to testify at a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "Developments in the Prescription Drug Market Oversight" on Capitol Hill in Washington February 4, 2016. Shkreli invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions on Thursday from U.S. lawmakers interested in why the company raised the price of a lifesaving medicine by 5,000 percent. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man prepares land to plant wheat in Ain Tarma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are born with abnormally small heads and can suffer developmental problems, that may be linked to the Zika outbreak. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously as they discuss issues during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A tourist watch high waves of the Pacific Ocean pounding the coast in Vina del Mar city, Chile February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police patrol as revellers take part in the traditional "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) celebration in Mainz, Germany, February 4, 2016. Germany is celebrating its traditional carnival with tight security after assaults on women during New Year's Eve celebrations across the country. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Iraqi security forces walk during patrol in the city of Ramadi, February 3, 2016. Picture taken February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A reveller takes part in the traditional "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) celebration in Mainz, Germany, February 4, 2016. Germany is celebrating its traditional carnival with tight security after assaults on women during New Year's Eve celebrations across the country. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants try to warm up around a brazier in a muddy field at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Calais, France, February 3, 2016. European Union countries on Wednesday approved a 3 billion euro ($3.32 billion) fund for Turkey to improve living conditions for refugees there in exchange for Ankara ensuring fewer of them migrate on to Europe. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A girl with her father on a wheel chair, ask for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be your average farming community from the surface, but at a closer look, one can hear monkey hoots from every direction. Although no official number exists, villagers say that they have been a breeding ground for both monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries. Picture taken on February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Pro-government tribal fighters take positions as they secure the Furdhat Nihem area after Yemen's army took it from Houthi militants near the capital Sanaa February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

A municipal worker fumigates the Petare slum to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Caracas, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A suspect is handcuffed and detained by policemen after a grenade attack of Burundi's capital Bujumbura, February 3, 2016. At least one person was killed in a grenade attack on a bar in Burundi on Monday night, witnesses said, in more violence since the African Union backed away from sending in peacekeepers without the government's consent. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimama

Muslims touch and pray at the door of the Kaaba and touch and kiss the al-Hajr al-Aswad "Black Stone" during their Umrah Mawlid al-Nabawi "Birthday of Prophet Mohammad" in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia January 22, 2016. Picture taken January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

French gendarmes patrol the area as people are evacuated from a Romani camp installed along La Petite Ceinture, an abandoned railroad line, in Paris, France, February 3, 2016. More than 350 Roma people, who have been living here since the last summer, were evicted from the makeshift camp. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Relatives of Palestinian Hamas militant Ahmed al-Zahar, who was killed when a tunnel collapse on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral in the village of Al-Moghraga near central Gaza Strip, February 3, 2016. Zahar and another militant of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group died when a tunnel, they worked inside, collapsed on Tuesday, the group�s armed wing said. Leaders of Hamas said building tunnels was in preparation for any possible confrontation with Israel in the future. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones' singer Mick Jagger sings during a concert on their "Latin America Ole Tour" in Santiago, Chile February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A worker waits to distribute food aid for the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) in Mzumazii village near Malawi's capital Lilongwe, February 3, 2016. Late rains in Malawi threaten the staple maize crop and have pushed prices to record highs. About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern, according to the WFP. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A group of people observe the stricken cargo ship Modern Express from a hilltop as it is towed into the port of Bilbao, northern Spain, February 3, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery, has been drifting towards the coast since its crew were evacuated by helicopter last week. REUTERS/Vincent West

An Israeli border policewoman is being attended by others at the scene where three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli police after carrying out what Israeli police spokesman said was a shooting and stabbing attack outside Damascus gate to Jerusalem's old city February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Fayez Abu Rumaila

Faithful surround the exhumed body of the mystic saint Padre Pio in the Catholic church of San Lorenzo fuori le Mura in Rome, February 3, 2016. The body of one of the most popular Roman Catholic saints, the mystic monk Padre Pio began an overland journey in a crystal coffin on Wednesday to go on display at the Vatican . REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A young migrant pulls a trolley in a muddy field at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Calais, France, February 3, 2016. European Union countries on Wednesday approved a 3 billion euro ($3.32 billion) fund for Turkey to improve living conditions for refugees there in exchange for Ankara ensuring fewer of them migrate on to Europe. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Children cover their nose and ears outside their house as a health worker fumigates in La Carpio slum to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in San Jose, Costa Rica February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A monkey reacts while practicing riding a bicycle during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be your average farming community from the surface, but at a closer look, one can hear monkey hoots from every direction. Although no official number exists, villagers say that they have been a breeding ground for both monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries. Picture taken on February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A relative of Palestinian Hamas militant Ahmed al-Zahar, who was killed when a tunnel collapse on Tuesday, mourns during his funeral in the village of Al-Moghraga near central Gaza Strip, February 3, 2016. Zahar and another militant of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group died when a tunnel, they worked inside, collapsed on Tuesday, the group�s armed wing said. Leaders of Hamas said building tunnels was in preparation for any possible confrontation with Israel in the future. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

