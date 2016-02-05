Editor's Choice
The cargo ship Modern Express is reflected in water on the dock as it lists at a mooring in the port of Bilbao, in Zierbena, northern Spain, February 4, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction...more
Petrol bombs thrown by demonstrators explode near riot police officers in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
President Obama and college football Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry assume the position of the famous trophy after Obama spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, is sworn in to testify at a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "Developments in the Prescription Drug Market Oversight" on Capitol Hill in Washington February 4, 2016. Shkreli...more
A man prepares land to plant wheat in Ain Tarma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are born with abnormally small...more
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously as they discuss issues during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A tourist watch high waves of the Pacific Ocean pounding the coast in Vina del Mar city, Chile February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police patrol as revellers take part in the traditional "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) celebration in Mainz, Germany, February 4, 2016. Germany is celebrating its traditional carnival with tight security after assaults on women during New...more
Iraqi security forces walk during patrol in the city of Ramadi, February 3, 2016. Picture taken February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A reveller takes part in the traditional "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) celebration in Mainz, Germany, February 4, 2016. Germany is celebrating its traditional carnival with tight security after assaults on women during New Year's Eve...more
Migrants try to warm up around a brazier in a muddy field at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Calais, France, February 3, 2016. European Union...more
A girl with her father on a wheel chair, ask for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more
Pro-government tribal fighters take positions as they secure the Furdhat Nihem area after Yemen's army took it from Houthi militants near the capital Sanaa February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A municipal worker fumigates the Petare slum to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Caracas, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A suspect is handcuffed and detained by policemen after a grenade attack of Burundi's capital Bujumbura, February 3, 2016. At least one person was killed in a grenade attack on a bar in Burundi on Monday night, witnesses said, in more violence since...more
Muslims touch and pray at the door of the Kaaba and touch and kiss the al-Hajr al-Aswad "Black Stone" during their Umrah Mawlid al-Nabawi "Birthday of Prophet Mohammad" in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia January 22, 2016. Picture taken January...more
French gendarmes patrol the area as people are evacuated from a Romani camp installed along La Petite Ceinture, an abandoned railroad line, in Paris, France, February 3, 2016. More than 350 Roma people, who have been living here since the last...more
Relatives of Palestinian Hamas militant Ahmed al-Zahar, who was killed when a tunnel collapse on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral in the village of Al-Moghraga near central Gaza Strip, February 3, 2016. Zahar and another militant of the Palestinian...more
British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones' singer Mick Jagger sings during a concert on their "Latin America Ole Tour" in Santiago, Chile February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A worker waits to distribute food aid for the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) in Mzumazii village near Malawi's capital Lilongwe, February 3, 2016. Late rains in Malawi threaten the staple maize crop and have pushed prices to record highs....more
A group of people observe the stricken cargo ship Modern Express from a hilltop as it is towed into the port of Bilbao, northern Spain, February 3, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction...more
An Israeli border policewoman is being attended by others at the scene where three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli police after carrying out what Israeli police spokesman said was a shooting and stabbing attack outside Damascus gate to...more
Faithful surround the exhumed body of the mystic saint Padre Pio in the Catholic church of San Lorenzo fuori le Mura in Rome, February 3, 2016. The body of one of the most popular Roman Catholic saints, the mystic monk Padre Pio began an overland...more
A young migrant pulls a trolley in a muddy field at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Calais, France, February 3, 2016. European Union countries on...more
Children cover their nose and ears outside their house as a health worker fumigates in La Carpio slum to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in San Jose, Costa Rica February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A monkey reacts while practicing riding a bicycle during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more
A relative of Palestinian Hamas militant Ahmed al-Zahar, who was killed when a tunnel collapse on Tuesday, mourns during his funeral in the village of Al-Moghraga near central Gaza Strip, February 3, 2016. Zahar and another militant of the...more
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
