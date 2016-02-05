Editor's Choice

Edition:
Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 5, 2016. A Japanese volcano about 50 km (30 miles) from a nuclear plant erupted on Friday, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, sending fountains of lava into the night sky. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears on screen via video link during a news conference at the Frontline Club in London, Britain February 5, 2016. Assange should be allowed to go free from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and be awarded compensation for what amounts to a three-and-a-half-year arbitrary detention, a U.N. panel ruled on Friday. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Members of the German coast guards prepare to transport the body of a dead stranded sperm whale to the shore line, at the coast of Buesum, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's First Minister and Deputy First Minister and capable of accommodating 236 personnel for extended periods. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

An eight-month-old female California sea lion pup is seen after being found sleeping in a booth in the dining room of the iconic Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, California in this handout photo taken February 4, 2016. A rescue team from the SeaWorld San Diego theme park was called in to pull the barking mammal from the booth and place it in a net. The mammal was then taken to SeaWorld for care, said David Koontz, a spokesman for the tourist center. REUTERS/Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego/Handout via Reuters

Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, prepares to testify before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "Developments in the Prescription Drug Market Oversight" on Capitol Hill in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The cargo ship Modern Express is reflected in water on the dock as it lists at a mooring in the port of Bilbao, in Zierbena, northern Spain, February 4, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery, was towed to the port on Wednesday after spending six days listing and adrift in the Bay of Biscay. REUTERS/Vincent West

Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are born with abnormally small heads and can suffer developmental problems, that may be linked to the Zika outbreak. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

U.S. President Barack Obama and college football Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry assume the position of the famous trophy after Obama spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of a Chinese opera take a selfie before a performance at a shopping mall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, visits Brixton prison in south London, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool

A suspect is detained by plain clothes police during a raid at a house in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany February 4, 2016. German police conducted raids in Berlin and other parts of northern Germany on Thursday in a search for four men suspected of links to Islamic State militants and possibly preparing an attack in Germany, police said. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members from Sri Lankan military march wth national flags during Sri Lanka's 68th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Protesters react behind a police cordon during a demonstration called up by opposition groups in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Syrian refugee Burooq Al Zubi, 21, carries juice in the kitchen of the family accommodation at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 4, 2016. Burooq was diagnosed with breast cancer after the birth of Fares and is currently waiting to secure funds from the U.N to enable her to undergo a mastectomy. She spoke to other women about her experience as a breast cancer patient during an awareness seminar held by Save the Children on World Cancer Day. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

A monkey trainer touches the head of a sick monkey as it receives treatment in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

A tourist watch high waves of the Pacific Ocean pounding the coast in Vina del Mar city, Chile February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A vendor stands near secondhand clothes displayed for sale in Ain Tarma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Damaged British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards are seen before being recycled in a furnace to make new ones during the casting process of a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) masks at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. The masks are being cast and finished at the foundry ahead of the 2016 BAFTA Awards Ceremony which takes place in London on February 14. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The parents of Israeli border policewoman, Hadar Cohen, 19, mourn during their daughter's funeral at the military cemetery in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 4, 2016. Three Palestinians armed with guns, knives and explosives killed the Israeli border policewoman and seriously wounded another before being shot dead by nearby officers at an entrance to Jerusalem's walled Old City on February 3, Israeli police said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric is Moqtada al-Sadr patrol near the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

