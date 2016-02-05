Editor's Choice

Syrian refugee Burooq Al Zubi, 21, carries juice in the kitchen of the family accommodation at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 4, 2016. Burooq was diagnosed with breast cancer after the...more

Syrian refugee Burooq Al Zubi, 21, carries juice in the kitchen of the family accommodation at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 4, 2016. Burooq was diagnosed with breast cancer after the birth of Fares and is currently waiting to secure funds from the U.N to enable her to undergo a mastectomy. She spoke to other women about her experience as a breast cancer patient during an awareness seminar held by Save the Children on World Cancer Day. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

