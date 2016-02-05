Editor's Choice
Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 5, 2016. A Japanese volcano about 50 km (30 miles) from a nuclear...more
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears on screen via video link during a news conference at the Frontline Club in London, Britain February 5, 2016. Assange should be allowed to go free from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and be awarded...more
Members of the German coast guards prepare to transport the body of a dead stranded sperm whale to the shore line, at the coast of Buesum, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's...more
An eight-month-old female California sea lion pup is seen after being found sleeping in a booth in the dining room of the iconic Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, California in this handout photo taken February 4, 2016. A rescue team from the...more
Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, prepares to testify before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "Developments in the Prescription Drug Market Oversight" on Capitol Hill in Washington February 4, 2016....more
Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The cargo ship Modern Express is reflected in water on the dock as it lists at a mooring in the port of Bilbao, in Zierbena, northern Spain, February 4, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction...more
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are born with abnormally small...more
U.S. President Barack Obama and college football Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry assume the position of the famous trophy after Obama spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of a Chinese opera take a selfie before a performance at a shopping mall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, visits Brixton prison in south London, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool
A suspect is detained by plain clothes police during a raid at a house in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany February 4, 2016. German police conducted raids in Berlin and other parts of northern Germany on Thursday in a search for four men...more
Members from Sri Lankan military march wth national flags during Sri Lanka's 68th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Protesters react behind a police cordon during a demonstration called up by opposition groups in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Syrian refugee Burooq Al Zubi, 21, carries juice in the kitchen of the family accommodation at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 4, 2016. Burooq was diagnosed with breast cancer after the...more
A monkey trainer touches the head of a sick monkey as it receives treatment in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A tourist watch high waves of the Pacific Ocean pounding the coast in Vina del Mar city, Chile February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A vendor stands near secondhand clothes displayed for sale in Ain Tarma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards are seen before being recycled in a furnace to make new ones during the casting process of a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) masks at a foundry in west London, Britain...more
The parents of Israeli border policewoman, Hadar Cohen, 19, mourn during their daughter's funeral at the military cemetery in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 4, 2016. Three Palestinians armed with guns, knives and explosives killed the Israeli...more
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric is Moqtada al-Sadr patrol near the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.