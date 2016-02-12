Edition:
Models present creations at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Charlton-on-Otmoor, southern England, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A Syrian boy looks through a gate as others wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
New York City Police officer (NYPD) Peter Liang reacts as the verdict is read during his trial in court room at the Brooklyn Supreme court in Brooklyn, New York February 11, 2016. Liang was convicted of manslaughter and official misconduct for fatally shooting an unarmed black man, Akai Gurley, in a darkened public housing stairwell in 2014, according to media reports.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
President Barack Obama poses with a baby before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Moffett Field in Mountain View, California February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive on stage before of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Lamar Odom (L-2nd R), Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, North West, Kim Kardashian and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attend Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in Siliguri after entering from a nearby Baikunthapur forest on Wednesday.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
People take part in the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2016. "Mourners" carry a coffin with a mock sardine through the streets to celebrate the countdown to Lent. Spanish painter Francisco de Goya's painting "El entierro de la sardina" (The Burial of the Sardine) was inspired by this tradition, which started in Madrid in the 18th century, around the time of Spanish King Carlos III.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A crowd looks at the wreckage of a train crash in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders meets with the Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia's Restaurant in the Harlem section of New York, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A gust of wind blows away Pope Francis' skullcap during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A man walks through smoke at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James hugs Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant near the end of their game in Cleveland, February 10, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
French police remove people who take part in a protest demonstration by the Russian embassy in Paris, France, demanding the halt of bombing of the city of Alep in Syria and to find a solution for peace, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A migrant looks through a train window as migrants and refugees wait for their train to depart to Slovenia on their journey to western Europe at a refugee transit camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Members of a German Ghostbusters fanclub dressed as the film's characters, drink coffee at a street food market at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A Palestinian man looks on as he stands near a house, destroyed during 2014 war, on a winter day in the northern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Iranian students re-enact a scene from the arrest of American sailors by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Refugees and migrants line up to receive a meal inside a terminal, moments after arriving aboard the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump looks to the cameras at the back of the arena during a rally at Clemson University's livestock arena in Pendleton, South Carolina, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Metal objects believed to be a part of North Korean long range rocket launched on February 7, 2016, are seen at a naval base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A man chants slogans during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea, February 11, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio steps into his SUV after getting off his charter plane in Greer, South Carolina, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
French police work at the scene of the wreckage of a school minibus after it crashed into a metal panel which fell from a truck in Rochefort, France, February 11, 2016. Six teenagers were killed in a collision involving a school bus in western France, officials said.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Musicians Beck (L), Justin Bieber (C) and Joan Jett watch the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses the ZANU-PF party's top decision making body, the Politburo, in the capital Harare, February 10, 2016. Mugabe, the only leader that Zimbabwe has ever known, turns 92 this month amid escalating tensions within his ruling ZANU-PF party over who will eventually succeed him.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Acrobats perform on a tightrope as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Monkey, is celebrated at Daguanyuan park, in Beijing, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies at the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, February 10, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 10 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 09 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 08 2016
