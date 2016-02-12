Edition:
A view shows a damaged clinic after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton wave as they arrive on stage before of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
The collision of two black holes holes - a tremendously powerful event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO - is seen in this still image from a computer simulation released in Washington, February 11, 2016. Scientists have for the first time detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by Albert Einstein a century ago, in a landmark discovery that opens a new window for studying the cosmos. REUTERS/Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A migrant child looks out of a train window at a train station in the town of Sid, Serbia, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
President Obama appears on a taping of the Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water, which is considered by them to be holy, from the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Lamar Odom (L-2nd R), Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, North West, Kim Kardshian and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attend Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A migrant takes a rest at a migrant center near the village of Adasevci, Serbia, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A seagull walks across the sixth green while players putt during the first round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
People burn incense to worship the God of Fortune at Guiyuan Temple on the fifth day of Chinese Lunar New Year in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
An inmate's family member stands outside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, February 11, 2016. Dozens of people were killed in a riot in a prison in northeastern Mexico early on Thursday, local media reported, the just days ahead of a planned visit by Pope Francis to another prison near in Mexico's far north. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured through a window as she waits for Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
NYPD officer Peter Liang reacts as the verdict is read during his trial in court room at the Brooklyn Supreme court in Brooklyn, February 11, 2016. Liang was convicted of manslaughter and official misconduct on Thursday for fatally shooting an unarmed black man, Akai Gurley, in a darkened public housing stairwell in 2014, according to media reports. REUTERS/Mary Altaffer/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Flowers are on display for sale ahead of the Valentine's Day at a flower market in Vienna, Austria, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
The wife of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Alexa PenaVega presents a creation during the AHA's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A man prays following Friday prayers at the Cut Meutia Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Devotees return after taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Models present creations at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Charlton-on-Otmoor, southern England, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
