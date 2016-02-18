A supporter of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attempts to jump from a police vehicle after he was detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, February 17, 2016. Dozens of supporters of Rashid were...more

A supporter of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attempts to jump from a police vehicle after he was detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, February 17, 2016. Dozens of supporters of Rashid were detained by police on Wednesday during a protest against the arrest of former Delhi University lecturer (SAR) Syed Abdul Rehman Geelani and also against the deaths of two youths in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, protesters said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

