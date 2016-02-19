Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016

A migrant child sleeps while waiting for transport to Serbia at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 18, 2016. Greece's Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas has said that closing the borders to the Balkans would trigger a "major humanitarian crisis" in his country and would not stop the influx of migrants. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. The director of the prison in northeast Mexico where 49 people died in a riot which took place on February 11, 2016, was accused of murder and detained, along with two others, a state prosecutor said on Saturday. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fighter gestures while being held as prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces of Syria fighters as they ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a bilateral meeting ahead of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Singer Lady Gaga presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during his Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Australian dog trainer and former surfing champion Chris de Aboitiz rides a wave with his dogs Millie (L) and Rama off Sydney's Palm Beach, February 18, 2016. An Australian dog trainer and former surfing champion is using the discipline of surfing as a way of teaching owners to build healthy relationships with man's best friend. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Twin sisters, Riley (L) and Reagan Gregg of Summerville, play with campaign fans before a campaign stop by Jeb Bush at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville, South Carolina, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
People from Karamojong tribe wait in line to vote in front of a polling station during the presidential elections in a village near town of Kaabong in Karamoja region, Uganda, February 18, 2016. Ugandans start casting votes on Thursday to decide whether to give Yoweri Museveni, in power for three decades, another term in office. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A health agent walks before using guppy fish to consume larva of Zika-transmitting mosquito in a wasteland near a construction site of new residential buildings at Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 17, 2016. Municipal health authorities in Rio de Janeiro are using a biological control in the form the guppy fish to try to control the proliferation of the mosquito carrying the Zika virus. The Poecilia reticulate, the fish's scientific name, feeds on mosquito larva, stemming the growth of the vector in pools of stagnant water. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A Spanish taxi driver waves a flag amidst smoke during a protest of what they called unfair competition from private shared ride businesses like Uber in central Madrid, Spain, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
The U.S. men's Ice Hockey team watches videos in preparation for their match against Russia at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Al Tielemans/YIS/IOC

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton hugs linen room worker Brana Marancic during a campaign stop at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Iraqi refugees returning from Finland kneel down and kiss the ground after arriving at Baghdad airport, February 18, 2016. Thousands of Iraqi refugees who arrived in Finland last year have decided to cancel their asylum applications and to return home voluntarily, citing family issues and disappointment with life in the frosty Nordic country. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis blesses the United States while standing next to a wooden cross at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Austrian police officers accompany a 17-year-old Swedish girl into a courtroom in Vienna, Austria, February 18, 2016. Prosecutors have filed charges against the girl, suspecting she wanted to travel to Syria via Vienna to join Islamist militants. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Ethnic Miao men wearing traditional masks smear dust on a woman's face to wish her good luck during local celebration event for Lunar New Year in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A lion is dissected at the Museum of Natural History in Aarhus, Denmark, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jens Thaysen/Scanpix

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential nomination. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Family members and relatives of Wednesday's car bombing victims mourn outside a morgue in Ankara, Turkey, February 18, 2016. Twenty-eight people were killed and dozens wounded in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday when a car laden with explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed forces' headquarters, parliament and other government buildings. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An injured municipal employee is carried after a group of protesters occupied and set fire to municipal offices in El Alto, in the outskirts of La Paz, February 17, 2016. Tensions are high in the country ahead of a national referendum on Sunday which will ask Bolivians if they wish to alter the constitution to allow President Evo Morales to run for a fourth term. REUTERS/APG agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Children wave Albanian (R) and Kosovar flags on the "Newborn" monument during a celebration marking the eighth anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia, in Pristina, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Soldiers and security officers stand next to a damaged military vehicle near Diyarbakir, Turkey, February 18, 2016. A bomb detonated by remote control killed seven Turkish security force members travelling in a military vehicle in southeast Turkey on Thursday, security sources said, a day after a car bomb attack in the capital Ankara killed 28 people. The blast hit the armored vehicle on the highway linking Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, to the district of Lice. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Libyans celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Libyan revolution, at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Rebel fighters escort a Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid convoy heading towards the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, Syria, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Ismail Zengin, Chairman of the Turkish association, shows a damaged office, the day after an explosion in Fittja, south west of Stockholm, February 18, 2016. No one was injured in the blast according to the police. REUTERS/Erik Nylander/TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
