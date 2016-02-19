Editor's choice
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. The director of the prison in northeast Mexico where 49 people died in a riot which took place on February 11 was accused of murder and detained,...more
An Islamic State fighter gestures while being held prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces of Syria fighters as they ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Singer Lady Gaga presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during his Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton hugs linen room worker Brana Marancic during a campaign stop at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali (L), widow of Former U.N. Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, sits next to his flag-draped coffin at the Saints Peter and Paul Coptic Orthodox church in Abassya district in Cairo, Egypt, Feburary 18, 2016. Former U.N....more
Waves crash against the shoreline at the mouth of Ghajn Tuffieha (Apple's Eye) Bay on the northwest coast of Malta, February 18, 2016. The strong wind which lashed Malta as a consequence of Cyclone Charlene, which roared close to the island, caused...more
Dayanne Monique, 21, poses with Ester Sophia, 4-months old, who is her second child and born with microcephaly, at Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil February 18, 2016. The World Health Organization (WHO), which declared the Zika outbreak a...more
New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) hits Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the second period at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, February 18, 2016. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Ethnic Miao men wearing traditional masks smear dust on a woman's face to wish her good luck during local celebration event for Lunar New Year in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant child sleeps while waiting for transport to Serbia at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
An employee washes equipment at a sorting pool of the Novoyeniseisk wood processing plant, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Lesosibirsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia,...more
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park near Marseille, France, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (2nd L) chats with Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (L) as President Tayyip Erdogan (2nd R) looks on during a funeral ceremony for Army officer Seckin Cil in Ankara, Turkey, February 18, 2016. Army officer Cil was...more
A devotee is carried around town in a vessel as part of rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Thecho in Lalitpur, Nepal, February 19, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the...more
A Thai migrant catches crabs at an estuary, on Zikim beach in the Mediterranean sea near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Paula, 7, poses with her horse on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, in Nazare Paulista, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Belgian fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria holds a cigarette in his mouth inside a military vehicle in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, Syria, February 17,...more
British Prime Minister David Cameron and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a bilateral meeting ahead of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina, Kosovo, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
Worker carries fresh Parmesan wheel off storehouse shelf a 4 Madonne Caseificio dell'Emilia dairy cooperative in Modena, Italy, February 16, 2016. When Parmesan prices proved too volatile for Italy's strained banks a dairy cooperative near Bologna...more
Fourteen-year-old Ahmed Ayman, who lives in a small village in the North of Egypt's Nile Delta, trains his donkey, Rihanna, to jump obstacles like many have done over the years with Equestrian jumping, in Mansoura, Egypt, Feburary 16, 2016. Ahmed and...more
