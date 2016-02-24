Edition:
Ethnic Miao people celebrate Lantern Festival with fireworks in Taijiang, Guizhou Province, China, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Ethnic Miao people celebrate Lantern Festival with fireworks in Taijiang, Guizhou Province, China, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Ethnic Miao people celebrate Lantern Festival with fireworks in Taijiang, Guizhou Province, China, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sybrina Fulton (L), mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, endorses U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a town hall meeting at Central Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sybrina Fulton (L), mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, endorses U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a town hall meeting at Central Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Sybrina Fulton (L), mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, endorses U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a town hall meeting at Central Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Physiotherapist Jeime Lara Leal does exercises with Lucas, 4-months old, who is Miriam Araujo's second child and born with microcephaly in Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil , February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Physiotherapist Jeime Lara Leal does exercises with Lucas, 4-months old, who is Miriam Araujo's second child and born with microcephaly in Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil , February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Physiotherapist Jeime Lara Leal does exercises with Lucas, 4-months old, who is Miriam Araujo's second child and born with microcephaly in Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil , February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People inspect weapons during celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People inspect weapons during celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People inspect weapons during celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a joint news conference after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a joint news conference after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a joint news conference after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Model Kendall Jenner poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Kendall Jenner poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rebel fighters inspect a piece of a rocket that landed in an area that connects the northern countryside of Deraa and Quneitra countryside, Syria, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Rebel fighters inspect a piece of a rocket that landed in an area that connects the northern countryside of Deraa and Quneitra countryside, Syria, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Rebel fighters inspect a piece of a rocket that landed in an area that connects the northern countryside of Deraa and Quneitra countryside, Syria, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Migrants stand behind a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after additional passage restrictions imposed by Macedonian authorities left hundreds of them stranded near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 23, 2016. The picture was taken from the Macedonian side of the border. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand behind a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after additional passage restrictions imposed by Macedonian authorities left hundreds of them stranded near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 23, 2016. The picture was taken...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Migrants stand behind a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after additional passage restrictions imposed by Macedonian authorities left hundreds of them stranded near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 23, 2016. The picture was taken from the Macedonian side of the border. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A model presents a creation at the Ashish catwalk show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in London, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ashish catwalk show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in London, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashish catwalk show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in London, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A Palestinian woman inspects the damage to her house, which her family said was searched during an Israeli army raid, following the arrest of a family member by the army in the Askar refugees camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian woman inspects the damage to her house, which her family said was searched during an Israeli army raid, following the arrest of a family member by the army in the Askar refugees camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, February 23, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A Palestinian woman inspects the damage to her house, which her family said was searched during an Israeli army raid, following the arrest of a family member by the army in the Askar refugees camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A tree uprooted by Cyclone Winston lays in the roof of a house in Fiji's capital Suva, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Emma Stadelmann

A tree uprooted by Cyclone Winston lays in the roof of a house in Fiji's capital Suva, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Emma Stadelmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A tree uprooted by Cyclone Winston lays in the roof of a house in Fiji's capital Suva, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Emma Stadelmann
People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elephant decorated with a cloth walk in the annual Nawam Perahera street parade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 22, 2016. Over 50 elephants are participating in a street parade for Gangaramaya temple's annual Perahera festival, along with a nightly procession of traditional dancers, fire twirlers and traditional musicians. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

An elephant decorated with a cloth walk in the annual Nawam Perahera street parade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 22, 2016. Over 50 elephants are participating in a street parade for Gangaramaya temple's annual Perahera festival, along with a...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An elephant decorated with a cloth walk in the annual Nawam Perahera street parade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 22, 2016. Over 50 elephants are participating in a street parade for Gangaramaya temple's annual Perahera festival, along with a nightly procession of traditional dancers, fire twirlers and traditional musicians. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Floodwaters cover the landscape around Fiji's capital Suva in this aerial picture taken from a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A aircraft landing to assist with Cyclone Winston recovery efforts, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force

Floodwaters cover the landscape around Fiji's capital Suva in this aerial picture taken from a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A aircraft landing to assist with Cyclone Winston recovery efforts, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Floodwaters cover the landscape around Fiji's capital Suva in this aerial picture taken from a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A aircraft landing to assist with Cyclone Winston recovery efforts, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force
Actor Kevin Spacey stands beside a portrait of his House of Cards character President Frank J. Underwood on the day of its unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 22, 2016. The portrait was painted by British artist Jonathan Yeo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Actor Kevin Spacey stands beside a portrait of his House of Cards character President Frank J. Underwood on the day of its unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 22, 2016. The portrait was painted by British...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Actor Kevin Spacey stands beside a portrait of his House of Cards character President Frank J. Underwood on the day of its unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 22, 2016. The portrait was painted by British artist Jonathan Yeo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An unidentified person throws pieces of paper, resembling banknotes, as Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin (L) presents his report, titled 'National Security Threat' and dedicated to current situation in Chechnya and its leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in Moscow, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An unidentified person throws pieces of paper, resembling banknotes, as Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin (L) presents his report, titled 'National Security Threat' and dedicated to current situation in Chechnya and its leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
An unidentified person throws pieces of paper, resembling banknotes, as Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin (L) presents his report, titled 'National Security Threat' and dedicated to current situation in Chechnya and its leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in Moscow, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jason Dalton is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, February 22, 2016. Dalton, suspected of killing six people and wounding two others in apparently random shootings, was an Uber driver who a TV station reported may have given rides to customers of the car-hailing services during the rampage. REUTERS/Kalamazoo County Court

Jason Dalton is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, February 22, 2016. Dalton, suspected of killing six people and wounding two others in apparently random shootings, was an Uber driver who a TV...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Jason Dalton is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, February 22, 2016. Dalton, suspected of killing six people and wounding two others in apparently random shootings, was an Uber driver who a TV station reported may have given rides to customers of the car-hailing services during the rampage. REUTERS/Kalamazoo County Court
Wafy Al-Hamoud Alkhaldy, 36, and his wife Asma Al Saleh, 33, from the eastern Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor are seen in a bus following their registration for the so-called newly issued "Ankunftsnachweis" , an initial German registration document at the former British Harewood barracks in Herford, western Germany, February 22, 2016. Wafy and Asma left Syria together with their six children aged from five months old to 11 years old after their home was destroyed by an airstrike. The family finally were able to cross the Syrian-Turkish border following a 10km march after 14 unsuccessfull attempts early in January 2016. After paying $600 for each person to people traffickers the family reached the Greek island of Lesbos from where they took the so-called Balkan-Route to Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wafy Al-Hamoud Alkhaldy, 36, and his wife Asma Al Saleh, 33, from the eastern Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor are seen in a bus following their registration for the so-called newly issued "Ankunftsnachweis" , an initial German registration document at the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Wafy Al-Hamoud Alkhaldy, 36, and his wife Asma Al Saleh, 33, from the eastern Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor are seen in a bus following their registration for the so-called newly issued "Ankunftsnachweis" , an initial German registration document at the former British Harewood barracks in Herford, western Germany, February 22, 2016. Wafy and Asma left Syria together with their six children aged from five months old to 11 years old after their home was destroyed by an airstrike. The family finally were able to cross the Syrian-Turkish border following a 10km march after 14 unsuccessfull attempts early in January 2016. After paying $600 for each person to people traffickers the family reached the Greek island of Lesbos from where they took the so-called Balkan-Route to Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soldiers from a special unit of the People's Armed Police in Xinjiang attend a training session in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers from a special unit of the People's Armed Police in Xinjiang attend a training session in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Soldiers from a special unit of the People's Armed Police in Xinjiang attend a training session in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Injured Egyptian fruit bats hang on a teddy bear at the home of Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, in Tel Aviv, February 21, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which she plans to release back into nature once they are healthy. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Injured Egyptian fruit bats hang on a teddy bear at the home of Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, in Tel Aviv, February 21, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Injured Egyptian fruit bats hang on a teddy bear at the home of Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, in Tel Aviv, February 21, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which she plans to release back into nature once they are healthy. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Crimean Tatar singer Susana Jamaladinova, known as Jamala, performs during the Ukrainian national qualification for the Eurovision Song Contest outside Kiev, Ukraine, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Crimean Tatar singer Susana Jamaladinova, known as Jamala, performs during the Ukrainian national qualification for the Eurovision Song Contest outside Kiev, Ukraine, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Crimean Tatar singer Susana Jamaladinova, known as Jamala, performs during the Ukrainian national qualification for the Eurovision Song Contest outside Kiev, Ukraine, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman poses with golden retriever Flash following a press event for the American Kennel Club to reveal the nation's most popular dog breeds in Manhattan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman poses with golden retriever Flash following a press event for the American Kennel Club to reveal the nation's most popular dog breeds in Manhattan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A woman poses with golden retriever Flash following a press event for the American Kennel Club to reveal the nation's most popular dog breeds in Manhattan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man places a candle beside the body of Rabbi Yochanan Sofer, the spiritual leader of the Erlau dynasty, during his funeral in Jerusalem, February 22, 2016. Rabbi Yochanan Sofer, a Holocaust survivor, immigrated to Israel in the 1950 from Hungary and later founded the Erlau yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Jerusalem. He died in Jerusalem on Monday at the age of 92. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man places a candle beside the body of Rabbi Yochanan Sofer, the spiritual leader of the Erlau dynasty, during his funeral in Jerusalem, February 22, 2016. Rabbi Yochanan Sofer, a Holocaust survivor, immigrated to Israel in...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man places a candle beside the body of Rabbi Yochanan Sofer, the spiritual leader of the Erlau dynasty, during his funeral in Jerusalem, February 22, 2016. Rabbi Yochanan Sofer, a Holocaust survivor, immigrated to Israel in the 1950 from Hungary and later founded the Erlau yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in Jerusalem. He died in Jerusalem on Monday at the age of 92. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Residents crowd around a municipal tanker to fill water in their containers in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. A political ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shouted down on Tuesday by a crowd angered by rioting in a northern state that destroyed businesses, paralyzed transport and cut water supplies to metropolitan Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Residents crowd around a municipal tanker to fill water in their containers in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. A political ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shouted down on Tuesday by a crowd angered by rioting in a northern state...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Residents crowd around a municipal tanker to fill water in their containers in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. A political ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shouted down on Tuesday by a crowd angered by rioting in a northern state that destroyed businesses, paralyzed transport and cut water supplies to metropolitan Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A model presenting a creation from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection runs backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A model presenting a creation from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection runs backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presenting a creation from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection runs backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A fisherman prepares to cast his line standing in the surf as a full moon rises at Mollymook Beach, located south of Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

A fisherman prepares to cast his line standing in the surf as a full moon rises at Mollymook Beach, located south of Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A fisherman prepares to cast his line standing in the surf as a full moon rises at Mollymook Beach, located south of Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
