A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee is seen on a wheelchair on a field at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Men, wearing traditional costumes, play music during a wedding ceremony in the rebel held besieged town of Kafr Batna, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria February 23, 2016. Picture taken February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
An artist's impression of the galaxies found in the Zone of Avoidance behind the Milky Way is shown in this undated illustration provided to Reuters by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research February 24, 2016. An Australian telescope used to broadcast live vision of man's first steps on the moon in 1969 has found hundreds of new galaxies hiding behind the Milky Way using an innovative receiver that measures radio waves. REUTERS/ICRAR/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A migrant wrapped in a thermal blanket disembarks from the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, Britain, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 24 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Physiotherapist Jeime Lara Leal does exercises with Lucas, 4-months old, who is Miriam Araujo's second child and born with microcephaly in Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil , February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. India's federal-run railways will have to depend on more government support and borrowing to fix their finances in its budget on Thursday, with New Delhi reluctant to unveil steep fare hikes ahead of key state elections, officials said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A migrant's child looks through a window at the Macedonian-Serbian border near the village of Tabanovce, Macedonia, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, endorses Hillary Clinton during a town hall meeting at Central Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People inspect weapons during celebrations of thr Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People gather at a small rally in support of Apple's refusal to help the FBI access the cell phone of a gunman involved in the killings of 14 people in San Bernardino, in Santa Monica, California, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A rescue worker gestures next to a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fugida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A woman walks past empty shelves at a drugstore in Caracas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Part of a collapsed building is illuminated by the emergency services as they work at the decommissioned Didcot A power station in central England, February 23, 2016. At least one person was killed and three were reported missing after part of a building collapsed at the disused power plant local fire services said. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv, February 21, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which she plans to release back into nature once they are healthy. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A hologram depicting people marching is projected during a hologram-style rally organised by human rights group Amnesty International to demand to demand freedom of assembly in central Seoul, South Korea, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Marco Rubio adjusts his hair before addressing a campaign rally at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Peruvian surfer Carlos 'Huevito' Areola rides a reed board, or "caballito" (little horse), into a wave at Sydney's Bondi Beach, February 24, 2016. Areola is part of a group of Peruvian surfers touring Australia�s east coast to promote the use of the �caballito�. The "caballito" is thought to have been invented around 3,000 BC in northern Peru. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a joint news conference after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A man rides a horse along a beach in the seaside town of Zeebrugge, Belgium, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A migrant boy plays on a propeller statue as refugees and migrants rest inside a terminal, following their arrival aboard the Blue Star 1 passenger ship from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Giraffes stand in their enclosure at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Christopher Forbes, vice chairman of Forbes, looks at a scene, painted in 1868 by Emile Boukerche of the Empress Eugenie surrounded by her court of women during a preview show at the Paris Opera Garnier, France, February 23, 2016. Christopher Forbes will sell his vast collection of French Second Empire art and memorabilia, about 3,000 items, at an auction in Fontainebleau, on March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People watch as dogs fights during a local dog fighting event in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle past a man sitting on rubble of a damaged house in the rebel held historic southern town of Bosra al-Sham, Deraa, Syria, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
