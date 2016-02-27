Edition:
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in the capital of Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in the capital of Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in the capital of Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province, Syria February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province, Syria February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province, Syria February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks next to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally where Christie endorsed Trump's candidacy for president, in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks next to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally where Christie endorsed Trump's candidacy for president, in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks next to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally where Christie endorsed Trump's candidacy for president, in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky smiles inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2016. Pavlensky appeared in court on Friday following a street performance, which involved setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in November 2015, according to local media. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Artist Pyotr Pavlensky smiles inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2016. Pavlensky appeared in court on Friday following a street performance, which involved setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky smiles inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2016. Pavlensky appeared in court on Friday following a street performance, which involved setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in November 2015, according to local media. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Stranded wheelchair-bound Zhino Hasan, 17, is seen in front of the closed Idomeni border gate, hoping that Macedonia would relent and allow her and her family to resume their northward trek through the Balkans to Germany February 26, 2016. Her father, Sarkawt, wheeled her there at daybreak on Friday, hoping to get a headstart in the queue whenever the border Greece shares with Macedonia in the small community of Idomeni reopens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded wheelchair-bound Zhino Hasan, 17, is seen in front of the closed Idomeni border gate, hoping that Macedonia would relent and allow her and her family to resume their northward trek through the Balkans to Germany February 26, 2016. Her...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Stranded wheelchair-bound Zhino Hasan, 17, is seen in front of the closed Idomeni border gate, hoping that Macedonia would relent and allow her and her family to resume their northward trek through the Balkans to Germany February 26, 2016. Her father, Sarkawt, wheeled her there at daybreak on Friday, hoping to get a headstart in the queue whenever the border Greece shares with Macedonia in the small community of Idomeni reopens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People gather around the crash site of a small plane operated by Kasthamandap Airlines in Kalikot, Nepal, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khagendra Bhattarai

People gather around the crash site of a small plane operated by Kasthamandap Airlines in Kalikot, Nepal, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khagendra Bhattarai

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
People gather around the crash site of a small plane operated by Kasthamandap Airlines in Kalikot, Nepal, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khagendra Bhattarai
A bicyclist is seen in the early morning hour in Olching westward of Munich, Germany, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A bicyclist is seen in the early morning hour in Olching westward of Munich, Germany, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A bicyclist is seen in the early morning hour in Olching westward of Munich, Germany, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Refugees and migrants rest at passenger terminal following their arrival aboard the Diagoras passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants rest at passenger terminal following their arrival aboard the Diagoras passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Refugees and migrants rest at passenger terminal following their arrival aboard the Diagoras passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, February 25, 2016. A Brooklyn product design company, FCTRY, created a prototype for the 6-inch (15-cm) tall plastic version toy of the U.S. Senator from Vermont and started a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 to fund production. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, February 25, 2016. A Brooklyn product design company, FCTRY, created a prototype for the 6-inch (15-cm) tall plastic version toy of the U.S. Senator from...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, February 25, 2016. A Brooklyn product design company, FCTRY, created a prototype for the 6-inch (15-cm) tall plastic version toy of the U.S. Senator from Vermont and started a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 to fund production. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Stranded Syrian refugees keep warm in a field by the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Syrian refugees keep warm in a field by the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Stranded Syrian refugees keep warm in a field by the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Supporters of prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest against corruption at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Supporters of prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest against corruption at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Supporters of prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest against corruption at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A protester wears stars and stripes tape over her mouth during a House Appropriations hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2016. The hearing featured testimony from heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and DIA. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A protester wears stars and stripes tape over her mouth during a House Appropriations hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2016. The hearing featured testimony from heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and DIA....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A protester wears stars and stripes tape over her mouth during a House Appropriations hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2016. The hearing featured testimony from heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and DIA. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of security forces carry a dead body at the site of an explosion that hit a police station in the town of Yola, Nigeria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of security forces carry a dead body at the site of an explosion that hit a police station in the town of Yola, Nigeria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Members of security forces carry a dead body at the site of an explosion that hit a police station in the town of Yola, Nigeria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch from a railway platform as the Flying Scotsman steam engine prepares to leave Kings Cross station in London, February 25, 2016. Celebrity locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman made its official return to steam with a celebratory "Inaugural Run" along the East Coast Mainline after a decade-long 4.2 million British Pounds ($5.8 million) restoration. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People watch from a railway platform as the Flying Scotsman steam engine prepares to leave Kings Cross station in London, February 25, 2016. Celebrity locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman made its official return to steam with a celebratory "Inaugural...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
People watch from a railway platform as the Flying Scotsman steam engine prepares to leave Kings Cross station in London, February 25, 2016. Celebrity locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman made its official return to steam with a celebratory "Inaugural Run" along the East Coast Mainline after a decade-long 4.2 million British Pounds ($5.8 million) restoration. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Vincent Donald talks on his mobile phone from his damaged vehicle in front of a mobile home in Waverly, Virginia, February 25, 2016. Residents and rescue crews on Thursday combed through wreckage left by storms that lashed the eastern United States, killing at least eight people and injuring scores across several states, officials said. REUTERS/Dan Currier

Vincent Donald talks on his mobile phone from his damaged vehicle in front of a mobile home in Waverly, Virginia, February 25, 2016. Residents and rescue crews on Thursday combed through wreckage left by storms that lashed the eastern United States,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Vincent Donald talks on his mobile phone from his damaged vehicle in front of a mobile home in Waverly, Virginia, February 25, 2016. Residents and rescue crews on Thursday combed through wreckage left by storms that lashed the eastern United States, killing at least eight people and injuring scores across several states, officials said. REUTERS/Dan Currier
A tiger jumps while being trained at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A tiger jumps while being trained at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A tiger jumps while being trained at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after a town hall meeting at Cumberland United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton greets supporters after a town hall meeting at Cumberland United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after a town hall meeting at Cumberland United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/leader.ir

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/leader.ir

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/leader.ir
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A migrant receives a portion of food and water as refugees and migrants line up during food distribution at a relocation camp in Schisto, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant receives a portion of food and water as refugees and migrants line up during food distribution at a relocation camp in Schisto, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A migrant receives a portion of food and water as refugees and migrants line up during food distribution at a relocation camp in Schisto, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Models are seen backstage of Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models are seen backstage of Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Models are seen backstage of Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Partially demolished houses are pictured in the Vila Autodromo slum with the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Partially demolished houses are pictured in the Vila Autodromo slum with the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Partially demolished houses are pictured in the Vila Autodromo slum with the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Obama arrives to deliver a statement after meeting with the National Security Council at the State Department in Washington, D.C., February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama arrives to deliver a statement after meeting with the National Security Council at the State Department in Washington, D.C., February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
President Obama arrives to deliver a statement after meeting with the National Security Council at the State Department in Washington, D.C., February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Venezuelan congressmen leave the Itamaraty Palace after a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia, Brazil, February 25, 2106. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Venezuelan congressmen leave the Itamaraty Palace after a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia, Brazil, February 25, 2106. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Venezuelan congressmen leave the Itamaraty Palace after a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia, Brazil, February 25, 2106. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Tracy Bantleman, the wife of Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman, reacts during a news conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 26, 2016. Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman is expected to return to prison a day after Indonesia's Supreme Court overturned his acquittal on charges of sexually abusing kindergarten children at an international school in the capital. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Tracy Bantleman, the wife of Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman, reacts during a news conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 26, 2016. Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman is expected to return to prison a day after Indonesia's Supreme Court overturned...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Tracy Bantleman, the wife of Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman, reacts during a news conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 26, 2016. Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman is expected to return to prison a day after Indonesia's Supreme Court overturned his acquittal on charges of sexually abusing kindergarten children at an international school in the capital. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Voter Philomena Currid chats to Hans Schleweck outside the voting house that she owns on the island of Inishfree, Ireland February 25, 2016. The remote island, situated off the coast of Donegal has a total of 4 people registered to vote and has gone to the polls one day earlier than the mainland. Ireland will hold a general election on February 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Voter Philomena Currid chats to Hans Schleweck outside the voting house that she owns on the island of Inishfree, Ireland February 25, 2016. The remote island, situated off the coast of Donegal has a total of 4 people registered to vote and has gone...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Voter Philomena Currid chats to Hans Schleweck outside the voting house that she owns on the island of Inishfree, Ireland February 25, 2016. The remote island, situated off the coast of Donegal has a total of 4 people registered to vote and has gone to the polls one day earlier than the mainland. Ireland will hold a general election on February 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
