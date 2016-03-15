Editor's choice
A man walks past a building destroyed during recent fighting in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
A high water sign is submerged near Lake Bistineau in Webster Parish, Louisiana March 14, 2016. The death toll from storms in Southern U.S. states rose to five as storm-weary residents of Louisiana and Mississippi watched for more flooding on Monday...more
Moroccan doctors carry a Syrian baby Siwar, who was born by caesarean section in a field hospital in Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 7, 2016. Siwar is the third child of a Syrian family from...more
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants walk through a field looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A snowboarder wearing a mask of a horse head rides a lift uphill at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Show host Blake Shelton is "slimed" on stage at the conclusion of Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A carnival float with papier-mache caricatures mocking Bavarian Governor Horst Seehofer and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed at a postponed "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade, at one location in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 13, 2016, after...more
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei (R) holds a rain cover to protect a Syrian refugee woman from the rain, as she performs in a field, on a piano brought by the artist, near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of...more
Forensic officers work at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Boys watch the burial of 10-year-old Palestinian boy Yassin Abu Khoussa, whom medical officials said was killed by fragments from a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft, in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2016. The missile was fired hours after...more
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) poses for a picture with supporters during a campaign rally at the Northland Performing Arts Center in Columbus, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cheers as she drinks a beer at a local bar during a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Participants from Indonesia wait to perform a dance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Proton-M rocket, carrying the ExoMars 2016 spacecraft to Mars, blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A washerman tends to laundry in the Jangpura area of New Delhi, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A hot air balloon flies near Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, March 14, 2016 on the 30th anniversary of Canberra's Balloon Spectacular festival. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/AAP
Actor Jacob Tremblay, of "The Room," holds a Lego model of a Canadian Screen Award that someone gave him as he arrived at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Police use their riot shields to shelter from the rain during a protest by taxi drivers outside the presidential palace Jakarta, Indonesia March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A seal bearing the inscription "Revere Heaven and Serve thy People", carved for the Kangxi Emperor, is displayed by Sotheby's Asia Deputy Chairman Nicholas Chow at a preview ahead of its April 6 auction in Hong Kong, China, March 14, 2016. ...more
A man climbs up a wooden pole during Maslenitsa celebrations at Gorky park in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2016. Maslenitsa is widely viewed as a pagan holiday marking the end of winter and is celebrated with pancake eating and shows of strength, while...more
Young Israeli girls run on top of a historical fortress during an event to relive the experiences of pilgrims who traveled to Jerusalem during medieval times, at a historical fortress near the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank, east of...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.