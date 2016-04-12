Editor's choice
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across the country on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean...more
People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 11, 2016. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons....more
A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight, in an undated photo provided by K-9 Angels Rescue in...more
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni,...more
Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Danny Willett is helped into the green jacket by Jordan Spieth after Willett won the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
French high school students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Hassan Hanafi, a former media officer for the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, stands tied to a pole before his execution by shooting at close range on a field in General Kahiye Police Academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A participant takes part in a zombie parade during the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Russian army sapper works at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this handout photo released by Russian Ministry of Defense. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Skiers and snow boarders descend from a slope as they attempt to break the record for mass skiing in swimming suits at Rosa Khutor resort near Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A butterfly emerges from its cocoon during an exhibition of tropical butterflies at the botanical garden in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Actors Jordan Peele (L) and Keegan-Michael Key arrive at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A general view of the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province in North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency....more
(L-R) MC Ren, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and DJ Yella of N.W.A. pose for a picture onstage after speaking at the 31st annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ethnic Yao minority women brush their long hair as part of a performance during the local Long Hair Festival, to celebrate the third day of the third lunar month which is regarded as a traditional festival for many ethnic minorities in Huangluo...more
The Empire State Building is seen in the background from Transmitter Park as Bernie Sanders gestures during a campaign rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Runners cross the Danube river at Reichsbruecke bridge minutes after the start of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Women wearing flamenca dresses sit on a carriage before participating in a carriages exhibition in The Maestranza bullring of the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in the southern state of Kerala, India. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday, killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered...more
A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives ahead of G7 ministerial meetings, at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of the death penalty display white roses during a rally in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protesting migrant gestures as he stands at a border fence that was brought down by fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
