Young monks take a break from their studies at Changangkha Lhakhang temple in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 13, 2016. Built in the 12th century, Changangkha Lhakhang is the oldest temple in Thimphu. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea April 12, 2016. Two Russian warplanes with no visible weaponry...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders greets Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy stands on the staircase of a riddled building in Beirut, Lebanon April 13, 2016. Wednesday marked the 41st anniversary of Lebanon's civil war (1975-1990). REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
U.S. President Barack Obama blows bubbles during the 2016 White House Science Fair in Washington, April 13, 2016. The bubble maker was made on a 3D printer by Jacob Leggette, 9, of Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 11, 2016. Drought has turned parts of Venezuela's Guri dam, one of the world's biggest, into desert, but the government is optimistic of rain...more
A reveler reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A migrant throws back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 13, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas on Wednesday to...more
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Civilians flee their homes to head to safer areas due to clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier from Indonesia's Rapid Reaction Strike Force (PPRC) jumps out from the back of an Air Force transport plane during a parachute training exercise in Tarakan, North Kalimantan province. REUTERS/Fadlansyah/Antara Foto
A migrant runs to throw back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 13, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to...more
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Rateb Samour sees 250 patients a day, whose complaints range from hair loss to cerebral palsy and cancer. He is not a...more
King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands pose as they visit the Alte Pinakothek hosting Dutch masterpieces from the 17th century in Munich, southern Germany. REUTERS/Sven Hoppe/Pool
Edwin Morales, one of the leaders of a protest march, with a thin chain hanging from his prosthetic eye, is pictured after a news conference in La Paz. Hundreds of people with physical disability marched from Cochabamba to La Paz to demand that the...more
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boy sits on his ball next to a border fence on the Greek side of the border, as Macedonian police stand guard on the Macedonian side, close to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni. Picture taken from the...more
A girl receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York. Inmates at Taconic Correctional Facility, a medium security women's prison in suburban Bedford Hills near New York City, are reading the classic...more
Hillary Clinton speaks next to Women's World Cup soccer champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A still image taken from a video rendering shows phased arrays of lasers which could be used on Breakthrough Starshot, a $100 million research and engineering program aiming to demonstrate proof of concept for light-propelled spacecrafts. Billionaire...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad casts his vote next to his wife Asma inside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/SANA
Staff members check the body temperature of a rabbit as they prepare it for a drug test at a lab in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Kashmiri Muslim men carry a coffin containing the body of Raja Begum, a civilian, during her funeral in Langate, north of Srinagar. Hundreds of Kashmiris participated in the funeral prayers of Begum who was wounded after Indian security forces fired...more
An Air Force Test Pilot School T-38C jet passes in front of the sun at supersonic speed, creating shockwaves that are caught photographically for research. NASA is using a modern version of a 150-year-old German photography technique -- schlieren...more
