Pictures | Thu Apr 14, 2016 | 10:30pm EDT

A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 14, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
An audience member listens as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
72-year-old Kanemasa Ito (L) puts a GPS tracking necklace on his 68-year-old wife Kimiko who was diagnosed with dementia 11 years ago, on a sofa at their home in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. Encouraging people with dementia to speak out is part of Japan's effort to ease the negative image of a disorder that affects nearly 5 million citizens and is forecast to affect 7 million, or one in five Japanese age 65 or over, by 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man looks at a mural painted on the walls of houses in Zaraeeb, created by French-Tunisian artist El Seed, in the shanty area known also as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
People gather in a field as the sun sets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A child sleeps near a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Sevilla's Grzegorz Krychowiak (L) and Athletic Bilbao's Iker Muniain play in the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final in Seville, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Swiss land art artist Daniel Dunkel builds a cairn on the shore of Lake Leman in Lutry, near Lausanne, Switzerland, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A worker takes a nap at a construction site in Beijing, China, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
President Obama blows bubbles during the 2016 White House Science Fair in Washington. The bubble maker was made on a 3D printer by Jacob Leggette, 9, of Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
What appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft makes a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. Two Russian warplanes with no visible weaponry flew near the destroyer in what one U.S. official described as one of the most aggressive interactions in recent memory. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant waves to the Staples Center crowd as he leaves the game against the Utah Jazz in the closing seconds. Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his career. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane acknowledge supporters at a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A devotee is smeared with a vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A mannequin of the woman painted gold in the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Young monks take a break from their studies at Changangkha Lhakhang temple in Thimphu, Bhutan. Built in the 12th century, Changangkha Lhakhang is the oldest temple in Thimphu. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village poisoned with radioactive fallout from a nuclear disaster. In April 1986, a botched test at a nuclear plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, sent clouds of smouldering nuclear material across swathes of Europe and forced more than 100,000 people to leave a permanently contaminated "exclusion zone". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A migrant throws back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. Macedonian police fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse around 50 migrants stranded in Greece who tried to pull down part of the razor wire fence separating the two countries, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making his 400th three-point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 125-104, setting the NBA record for most wins during a regular season with 73. The 1995-96 Chicago Bulls previously held the single season record for victories with 72. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A boy stands on the staircase of a riddled building in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a humanoid communication robot shaped mobile phone, raises its hands up to flag a call as a model tries to answer the call during a photo opportunity at its unveiling event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Inmates line up for food provided by the prison in Pavilion No.2 in La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama. Inmates of La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City are housed in makeshift cells amid heavy overcrowding, living in grimy conditions and with limited medical attention. Many prisoners in the Central American nation languish for years without being sentenced. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A soldier from Indonesia's Rapid Reaction Strike Force (PPRC) jumps out from the back of an Air Force transport plane during a parachute training exercise in Tarakan, North Kalimantan province. REUTERS/Fadlansyah/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A photographer tries to take a photo of former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner as she speaks outside a Justice building where she attended court to answer questions over a probe into the sale of U.S. dollar futures contracts at below-market rates by the central bank during her administration, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Adrian Shine, leader of the Loch Ness Project, travels on the boat towing Munin, an intelligent marine robot, at Loch Ness in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Boys react during the funeral of Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh, after an explosion that killed him yesterday, during his funeral in Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A boy plays with a ball at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela. Drought has turned parts of Venezuela's Guri dam, one of the world's biggest, into desert, but the government is optimistic of rain within weeks to drive the vast installation that provides the bulk of the OPEC nation's power. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
