Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home following an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home following an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village poisoned with radioactive fallout from a nuclear disaster. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village poisoned with radioactive fallout from a nuclear disaster. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A supporter of Donald Trump fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders tries to hand her a piece of paper during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders tries to hand her a piece of paper during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a humanoid communication robot shaped mobile phone, raises its hands up to flag a call as a model tries to answer the call during a photo opportunity at its unveiling event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a humanoid communication robot shaped mobile phone, raises its hands up to flag a call as a model tries to answer the call during a photo opportunity at its unveiling event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo
People gather in a field as the sun sets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
People gather in a field as the sun sets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
President Obama fist bumps a veteran taking part in the Wounded Warrior ride to the White House cycling event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
President Obama fist bumps a veteran taking part in the Wounded Warrior ride to the White House cycling event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Swiss land art artist Daniel Dunkel builds a cairn on the shore of Lake Leman in Lutry, near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Swiss land art artist Daniel Dunkel builds a cairn on the shore of Lake Leman in Lutry, near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in Los Cristianos, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in Los Cristianos, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Sheep are seen beside a Roman arch near El Krib, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Sheep are seen beside a Roman arch near El Krib, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Contestants wrestle in a pool of tomatoes during a local culture and tourism festival in Tianyang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Contestants wrestle in a pool of tomatoes during a local culture and tourism festival in Tianyang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child sleeps near a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A child sleeps near a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man looks at a mural painted on the walls of houses in Zaraeeb, created by French-Tunisian artist El Seed, in the shanty area known also as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man looks at a mural painted on the walls of houses in Zaraeeb, created by French-Tunisian artist El Seed, in the shanty area known also as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point agains Benoit Paire of France at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point agains Benoit Paire of France at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A woman tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator reacts as they gather on the sidewalk with placards during a protest for a $15-an-hour nationwide minimum wage in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A demonstrator reacts as they gather on the sidewalk with placards during a protest for a $15-an-hour nationwide minimum wage in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
