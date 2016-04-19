Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 18, 2016 | 9:10pm EDT

Editor's Choice

Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding in a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding in a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding in a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 30
Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton

Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton
Close
2 / 30
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via Reuters

Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 30
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 30
Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 30
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 30
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
7 / 30
Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain April 18, 2016 REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool

Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain April 18, 2016 REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain April 18, 2016 REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool
Close
8 / 30
A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 30
Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 30
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
11 / 30
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 30
The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 30
A view of a flooded commercial center in Santiago April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of a flooded commercial center in Santiago April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A view of a flooded commercial center in Santiago April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 30
Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
15 / 30
Negin Ekhpulwak, leader of the Zohra orchestra, an ensemble of 35 women, practises on a piano at Afghanistan's National Institute of Music, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 9, 2016. Playing instruments was banned under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and even today, many conservative Muslims frown on most forms of music. Living in an orphanage in the capital, Kabul, 19-year-old Negin leads an ensemble of 35 women that plays both Western and Afghan musical instruments. In a country notorious internationally for harsh restrictions on women in most areas of life, Negin's story highlights a double challenge. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Negin Ekhpulwak, leader of the Zohra orchestra, an ensemble of 35 women, practises on a piano at Afghanistan's National Institute of Music, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 9, 2016. Playing instruments was banned under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Negin Ekhpulwak, leader of the Zohra orchestra, an ensemble of 35 women, practises on a piano at Afghanistan's National Institute of Music, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 9, 2016. Playing instruments was banned under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and even today, many conservative Muslims frown on most forms of music. Living in an orphanage in the capital, Kabul, 19-year-old Negin leads an ensemble of 35 women that plays both Western and Afghan musical instruments. In a country notorious internationally for harsh restrictions on women in most areas of life, Negin's story highlights a double challenge. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
16 / 30
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in the borough of Staten Island in New York City, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in the borough of Staten Island in New York City, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in the borough of Staten Island in New York City, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 30
Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 30
Two women enjoy a picnic under a tree in blossom on a sunny day in Regent's Park in London, Britain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Two women enjoy a picnic under a tree in blossom on a sunny day in Regent's Park in London, Britain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Two women enjoy a picnic under a tree in blossom on a sunny day in Regent's Park in London, Britain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 30
Spanish matador Manuel Escribano performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish matador Manuel Escribano performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Spanish matador Manuel Escribano performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
20 / 30
Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 16/04/2016. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his match against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 16/04/2016. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his match against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 16/04/2016. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his match against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 30
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 30
Migrants try to bring down part of a border fence as Macedonian police stand guard at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants try to bring down part of a border fence as Macedonian police stand guard at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Migrants try to bring down part of a border fence as Macedonian police stand guard at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
23 / 30
People take part in a rally called "The march against the fear, Tous Ensemble, Samen Een, All Together" in memory for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People take part in a rally called "The march against the fear, Tous Ensemble, Samen Een, All Together" in memory for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, April 17, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
People take part in a rally called "The march against the fear, Tous Ensemble, Samen Een, All Together" in memory for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 30
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain before the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain before the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain before the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
25 / 30
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz (L) and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse, New York April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz (L) and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse, New York April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz (L) and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse, New York April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 30
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they sit in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Money Sharma/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they sit in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Money Sharma/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they sit in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Money Sharma/Pool
Close
27 / 30
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
28 / 30
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 16, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 16, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 16, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
29 / 30
Demonstrators look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against her at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

Demonstrators look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against her at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Demonstrators look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against her at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 15 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 15 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 14 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 13 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast