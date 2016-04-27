Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health center on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus....more

Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health center on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. Following the Chernobyl nuclear accident, several different zones were designated in Belarus, including the 30 km exclusion zone around the reactor. These children live with their parents in a "living zone with periodical radiation control" that has a limit on the level of radiation. Once a year, for 24 days, the children visit the sanitarium in the radiation-free zone where they receive treatment and food. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

