Editor's choice
A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavored ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a smart jacket presented and developed by students of the Pforzheim college during a Girls Day career event at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 27, 2016. The smart clothes feature electronic sensors to...more
Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernie Sanders pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
A dog sports a red scarf with Verdi union logo during a strike in Frankfurt airport, Germany. The strike by workers, including ground services, security checks, fire fighting and check-in staff, are likely to severely impede operations at German...more
A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A prisoner lies on his bed inside the sleeping dormitory of a prison located on Kiritimati Island, part of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An armed Kurdish man holds his rifle on a Kurdish Peshmerga position in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Dana, a bartender at Red Bar, prepares a drink with a shaker for a customer in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft...more
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil. At over 9.5 million...more
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Kohei Kono of Japan in actiion with Inthanon Sithchamuang of Thailand at the WBA super-flyweight title in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Children play in the waters of Guanabara bay at Bica beach in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Few features capture the beauty, or the problems, of one of the world's most dramatic urban landscapes like Guanabara Bay - the finger-like inlet that forms the...more
Hillary Clinton speaks at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Residents climb a government-run water tanker with plastic hoses in Masurdi village, in Latur, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policeman near the scene where two Palestinians where shot dead by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana. REUTERS/Jim Young
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus....more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.