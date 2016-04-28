Children play in the waters of Guanabara bay at Bica beach in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Few features capture the beauty, or the problems, of one of the world's most dramatic urban landscapes like Guanabara Bay - the finger-like inlet that forms the...more

Children play in the waters of Guanabara bay at Bica beach in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Few features capture the beauty, or the problems, of one of the world's most dramatic urban landscapes like Guanabara Bay - the finger-like inlet that forms the shoreline and harbor for Rio de Janeiro. The bay, which carves into southeast Brazil from the Atlantic Ocean, literally gave Rio its name when Portuguese mariners mistook it for a "rio," or "river." Four centuries later, the bay is preparing to welcome another sort of seafarer - Olympic sailors, who will navigate the bay when the 2016 Rio Olympics kick off in August. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close