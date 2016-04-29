Edition:
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A wildlife ranger strokes a northern white rhino, only three of its kind left in the world, ahead of the Giants Club Summit of African leaders and others on tackling poaching of elephants and rhinos, Ol Pejeta conservancy near the town of Nanyuki, Laikipia County, Kenya, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

A wildlife ranger strokes a northern white rhino, only three of its kind left in the world, ahead of the Giants Club Summit of African leaders and others on tackling poaching of elephants and rhinos, Ol Pejeta conservancy near the town of Nanyuki,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A wildlife ranger strokes a northern white rhino, only three of its kind left in the world, ahead of the Giants Club Summit of African leaders and others on tackling poaching of elephants and rhinos, Ol Pejeta conservancy near the town of Nanyuki, Laikipia County, Kenya, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
French riot police officers detain a protestor during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

French riot police officers detain a protestor during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
French riot police officers detain a protestor during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
French riot police officers clash with protestors during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

French riot police officers clash with protestors during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
French riot police officers clash with protestors during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The interior of an abandoned house is seen in Agracoes, near Chaves, Portugal. In the villages of Agracoes and Povoa de Agracoe the steady drip-drip of emigration has brought down population numbers from more than 50 residents to fewer than a dozen each. These remaining villagers share the same glum acceptance that, after they have gone, their villages will die out too. It is the same desolate picture in scores of other backwater settlements in Portugal's interior, north to south. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

The interior of an abandoned house is seen in Agracoes, near Chaves, Portugal. In the villages of Agracoes and Povoa de Agracoe the steady drip-drip of emigration has brought down population numbers from more than 50 residents to fewer than a dozen...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
The interior of an abandoned house is seen in Agracoes, near Chaves, Portugal. In the villages of Agracoes and Povoa de Agracoe the steady drip-drip of emigration has brought down population numbers from more than 50 residents to fewer than a dozen each. These remaining villagers share the same glum acceptance that, after they have gone, their villages will die out too. It is the same desolate picture in scores of other backwater settlements in Portugal's interior, north to south. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man operates machinery holding material to make compost, at the Highline Mushrooms farm, Canada's largest mushroom grower, in Leamington, Ontario. Canada's Liberal government is considering a delay on imposing new restrictions for using low-skilled foreign workers amid a severe shortage of meat-processing and farm workers in one of the world's biggest agricultural exporters. Starting July 1, low-skilled, foreign workers are supposed to account for no more than 10 percent of an employer's workforce, down from the 30 percent allowed just two years ago. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

A man operates machinery holding material to make compost, at the Highline Mushrooms farm, Canada's largest mushroom grower, in Leamington, Ontario. Canada's Liberal government is considering a delay on imposing new restrictions for using low-skilled...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man operates machinery holding material to make compost, at the Highline Mushrooms farm, Canada's largest mushroom grower, in Leamington, Ontario. Canada's Liberal government is considering a delay on imposing new restrictions for using low-skilled foreign workers amid a severe shortage of meat-processing and farm workers in one of the world's biggest agricultural exporters. Starting July 1, low-skilled, foreign workers are supposed to account for no more than 10 percent of an employer's workforce, down from the 30 percent allowed just two years ago. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
All the food available in the house of Antonia Torres and her family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

All the food available in the house of Antonia Torres and her family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
All the food available in the house of Antonia Torres and her family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016

Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he arrives to address workers in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he arrives to address workers in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he arrives to address workers in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Civil defence members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

Civil defence members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Civil defence members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Cast member Keegan-Michael Key poses at the premiere of "Keanu" at ArcLight in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

Cast member Keegan-Michael Key poses at the premiere of "Keanu" at ArcLight in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Cast member Keegan-Michael Key poses at the premiere of "Keanu" at ArcLight in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view shows part of the historic Beit Beirut building during a ceremony marking the end of its restoration in Beirut, Lebanon. The historic building that was damaged during the Lebanese civil war, will house a museum and a cultural centre. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A view shows part of the historic Beit Beirut building during a ceremony marking the end of its restoration in Beirut, Lebanon. The historic building that was damaged during the Lebanese civil war, will house a museum and a cultural centre....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A view shows part of the historic Beit Beirut building during a ceremony marking the end of its restoration in Beirut, Lebanon. The historic building that was damaged during the Lebanese civil war, will house a museum and a cultural centre. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Confetti falls from the ceiling after the Golden State Warriors won game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 114-81. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

Confetti falls from the ceiling after the Golden State Warriors won game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 114-81. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Confetti falls from the ceiling after the Golden State Warriors won game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 114-81. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
A priestess stands behind a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during the handover ceremony of the Olympic Flame to the delegation of the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A priestess stands behind a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during the handover ceremony of the Olympic Flame to the delegation of the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A priestess stands behind a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during the handover ceremony of the Olympic Flame to the delegation of the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but the war. The revival of activity in this once-vibrant quarter is part of efforts to project an air of normality in the Syrian capital, even as the five-year-old war that has killed more than 250,000 people and created 5 million refugees continues to rage nearby. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but the war. The revival of activity in this once-vibrant quarter is part of efforts to project an air of normality in the Syrian capital, even as the five-year-old war that has killed more than 250,000 people and created 5 million refugees continues to rage nearby. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands near the wreckage of a car destroyed in explosions in the rebel-controlled village of Yelenovka outside Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands near the wreckage of a car destroyed in explosions in the rebel-controlled village of Yelenovka outside Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands near the wreckage of a car destroyed in explosions in the rebel-controlled village of Yelenovka outside Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A student activist is detained during a silent protest after Thailand's election commission filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A student activist is detained during a silent protest after Thailand's election commission filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, in Bangkok, Thailand....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A student activist is detained during a silent protest after Thailand's election commission filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
First Lady Michelle Obama and fencer Ibithaj Muhammadin participate in a fencing demonstration during the U.S. Olympic Committee 100 day countdown event to the Rio 2016 Games in New York's Times Square. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

First Lady Michelle Obama and fencer Ibithaj Muhammadin participate in a fencing demonstration during the U.S. Olympic Committee 100 day countdown event to the Rio 2016 Games in New York's Times Square. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
First Lady Michelle Obama and fencer Ibithaj Muhammadin participate in a fencing demonstration during the U.S. Olympic Committee 100 day countdown event to the Rio 2016 Games in New York's Times Square. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
People inspect the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016

People inspect the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
