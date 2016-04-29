Editor's choice
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur...more
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A wildlife ranger strokes a northern white rhino, only three of its kind left in the world, ahead of the Giants Club Summit of African leaders and others on tackling poaching of elephants and rhinos, Ol Pejeta conservancy near the town of Nanyuki,...more
French riot police officers detain a protestor during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016....more
French riot police officers clash with protestors during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The interior of an abandoned house is seen in Agracoes, near Chaves, Portugal. In the villages of Agracoes and Povoa de Agracoe the steady drip-drip of emigration has brought down population numbers from more than 50 residents to fewer than a dozen...more
A man operates machinery holding material to make compost, at the Highline Mushrooms farm, Canada's largest mushroom grower, in Leamington, Ontario. Canada's Liberal government is considering a delay on imposing new restrictions for using low-skilled...more
People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
All the food available in the house of Antonia Torres and her family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he arrives to address workers in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Civil defence members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Cast member Keegan-Michael Key poses at the premiere of "Keanu" at ArcLight in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view shows part of the historic Beit Beirut building during a ceremony marking the end of its restoration in Beirut, Lebanon. The historic building that was damaged during the Lebanese civil war, will house a museum and a cultural centre....more
Confetti falls from the ceiling after the Golden State Warriors won game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 114-81. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
A priestess stands behind a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during the handover ceremony of the Olympic Flame to the delegation of the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but...more
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands near the wreckage of a car destroyed in explosions in the rebel-controlled village of Yelenovka outside Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A student activist is detained during a silent protest after Thailand's election commission filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, in Bangkok, Thailand....more
First Lady Michelle Obama and fencer Ibithaj Muhammadin participate in a fencing demonstration during the U.S. Olympic Committee 100 day countdown event to the Rio 2016 Games in New York's Times Square. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
People inspect the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.