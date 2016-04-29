The interior of an abandoned house is seen in Agracoes, near Chaves, Portugal. In the villages of Agracoes and Povoa de Agracoe the steady drip-drip of emigration has brought down population numbers from more than 50 residents to fewer than a dozen...more

The interior of an abandoned house is seen in Agracoes, near Chaves, Portugal. In the villages of Agracoes and Povoa de Agracoe the steady drip-drip of emigration has brought down population numbers from more than 50 residents to fewer than a dozen each. These remaining villagers share the same glum acceptance that, after they have gone, their villages will die out too. It is the same desolate picture in scores of other backwater settlements in Portugal's interior, north to south. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close