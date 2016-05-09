The planet Mercury is seen in silhouette (lower left) as it transits across the face of the sun in this photo taken in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, May 9, 2016. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous...more

The planet Mercury is seen in silhouette (lower left) as it transits across the face of the sun in this photo taken in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, May 9, 2016. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous transit taking place in 2006. Courtesy Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

