A woman wearing a traditional hat, known as non la, poses for a portrait at a market in Hoi An, Vietnam April 5, 2016. The non la hats are made of readily available materials such as palm leaves, tree bark and bamboo and are visible everywhere in the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hoi An's history as a busy trading port is evident throughout its architecture, a mix of eras and styles, with traditional wooden Vietnamese houses, Chinese temples and French colonial buildings. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

