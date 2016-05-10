Editor's choice
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and parade, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating him to party chairman, in Pyongyang, North...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with participants of a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Director George Miller, President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper on the eve of the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Greek policewoman stands in a field after clashes between migrants happened at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating him to party chairman, in Pyongyang,...more
The burnt remains of a barbecue are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Wounded warrior Michael Yule celebrates after winning the Lightweight Power Lifting gold during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton participates in a discussion during a campaign stop at the Mug-N-Muffin restaurant in Stone Ridge, Virginia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Spectators watch as fireworks explode in the sky as part of celebrations for the Victory Day in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A demonstrator holds up Brazil's national flag at a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she attends a signing ceremony for new universities, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A jet airliner leaves a vapor trail as the planet Mercury is seen, lower left quadrant, transiting across the face of the sun in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 9, 2016. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous...more
A police officer takes pictures at the train station after an attack in Grafing, southeast of Munich, Germany, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. The Eurovision Song Contest 2016 starts with the first semifinal on Tuesday, May 10. TT News Agency/Maja...more
A woman wearing a traditional hat, known as non la, poses for a portrait at a market in Hoi An, Vietnam April 5, 2016. The non la hats are made of readily available materials such as palm leaves, tree bark and bamboo and are visible everywhere in the...more
A wounded warrior with an image of Wonder Woman on her prosthetic leg walks off the stage during the medal presentation ceremonies for the indoor rowing during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rape victims participate in a sit-in protest demanding justice or a right to death and hard punishment to the rapists, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man wearing a costume of Xiaomi's mascot doll takes a rest at a launching ceremony of Xiaomi Mi Max in Beijing, China May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students carrying party flags shout slogans as they march past North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating...more
Residents inspect a site damaged by an airstrike in Binnish, in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A demonstrator lights a flare during a protest to support fishermen that have been affected due to a harmful algal bloom at Chiloe island, in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Palestinian boy is pictured through a tent as he plays with a horse on a beach in Gaza City May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Government workers strip candidates' campaign materials hanging above during their clean-up operations a day after a national elections at Manila in the Philippines May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Britain's Prince Harry points during the medal presentation ceremonies for the indoor rowing during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Palestinian boy looks out of his family house, that was damaged during 2014 war, as Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders speaks during a news conference, eastern Gaza City May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The "Welcome to Fort McMurray" sign is seen surrounded by charred grass and trees in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Teenagers hang out at the beach around a camp fire after sunset in Encinitas, California, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.