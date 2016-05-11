Editor's choice
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A priest applies a "tika" on the portrait of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during a special prayer organized by Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, to ensure his victory in the upcoming elections, according to a media release, in...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Commander Lucy D'Orsi during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, in this still image taken from video, Britain, May 10, 2016. Queen Elizabeth was caught on camera saying Chinese officials were "very...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with participants of a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), sit with an Arab tribal fighter (L) in a house in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. They share little more than an...more
People gather at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show for the Eurovision Song Contest at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Salem, Oregon, U.S., May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Painter Dian Peralta, 24, exercises on the roof of his home in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Director George Miller, president of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper on the eve of the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lead guitarist Angus Young (R) and new singer Axl Rose of veteran rock band AC/DC perform during the "Rock or Bust" world tour concert in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition, before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A solider films military officers following a mass dance performance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016....more
Boys look at tents from a roof of a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People stand by a damaged car at a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest to support fishermen that have been affected due to a harmful algal bloom at Chiloe island, in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police play football before the match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Upton Park, May 10, 2016. Reuters/Eddie Keogh/Livepic
A U.S. sitting volleyball player (L) hits the ball back to the Netherlands during their match at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson bangs his head on a floral display as he eats an ice cream in Charlestown Harbour, during a stop of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favor of Britain leaving the European Union, in St Austell, Britain May 11, 2016....more
Cast members Russell Crowe (L) and Ryan Gosling pretend to push the vehicle they arrived in at the premiere of "The Nice Guys" in Hollywood, California, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A campaign supporter reacts to meeting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in the Hall of Fame Pavilion at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Palestinian boy looks out of his family house, that was damaged during 2014 war, as Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders speaks during a news conference, eastern Gaza City May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.